Margaret Josephs vows to ‘drop bombs’ in RHONJ finale amid Dolores Catania confrontation

Margaret Josephs plans on going out with a bang on The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14.

After months of anticipation, the explosive events at Rails Steakhouse will play out on Bravo’s airwaves in a few days.

Thanks to the finale preview, RHONJ fans were given a glimpse of the events.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Melissa Gorga has been dragged for her actions toward Teresa Giudice in the teaser footage.

Now, thanks to Bravo RHONJ fans saw what Margaret has in store for one of the ladies.

Margaret goes on the defense as Dolores Catania has words for her after Teresa’s lawyer gathering.

Margaret Josephs vows to ‘drop bombs’ in RHONJ finale

Jenn Fessler arrives at Margaret’s house for wine, food, and gossip with her pal. Margaret wastes no time filling Jenn in on her funeral arrangement gift to Teresa, something Jenn doesn’t find too funny.

They trade barbs about that for a little bit before Margaret calls out Jackie Goldschneider for being a traitor. Jenn wonders if Margaret is worried some big bombshell will come out about her.

Margaret, of course, is not but makes a vow of her own for the next time she runs into “them,” whoever that is, assuming it’s Teresa and friends.

“I will be dropping some bombs,” Margaret declares.

Jenn instantly makes it clear she doesn’t want to know anything. Via her confessional, Margaret teased fans to wait.

The mood changes when Jenn calls out the bad wine Margaret has served just as Dolores reveals she’s coming over for a chat.

Dolores Catania confronts Margaret Josephs in RHONJ Season 14 finale

It turns out that after Dolores leaves Teresa’s, she heads to Margarets for a confrontation or clarity (if you will). Dolores fills Margaret and Jenn in on Teresa’s claims Margaret was working with one of Luis “Louie” Ruelas’s exes.

Cue all the flashbacks to Teresa and Margaret going at it over claims made about Louie. Teresa has fiercely accused Margaret of working with Louie’s exes to pout out dirt about him to the media.

When Margaret admits to talking to Louie’s ex, things turn as Dolores gets annoyed and calls her out. Margaret doesn’t hold back defending herself for confirming all the Bo Dietl stuff via Louie’s ex while saying she only spoke to her via DMs.

There are certainly some holes in Margaret’s story or reasoning, which Dolores points out in her confessional, but we will have to see how the rest of it plays out in the finale.

We know (for sure) that hot on the heels of Teresa Giudice’s lawyer meeting, Margaret Josephs will go into the dinner at Rails Steakhouse guns a-blazing.

Are you ready for the RHONJ Season 14 finale?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Peacock.