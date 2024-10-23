Margaret Josephs happily reacted to Jennifer Aydin’s The Real Housewives of New Jersey return rumor being debunked.

RHONJ may be on pause, but the drama is as strong as ever, especially among several cast members who don’t even speak.

Last week, Jennifer made waves when she hit back at a troll by claiming she was asked back for The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 15.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Andy Cohen laughed at her remark and shut down the rumor.

Now Jennifer’s nemesis Margaret has weighed in on the latest Garden State drama.

It should surprise no one that Marge had a lot to say and none of it was flattering for Jennifer.

Margaret Josephs says Jennifer Aydin was ‘put in her place’ amid RHONJ return drama

Earlier today, Margaret appeared on Radio Andy’s Reality Checked and chatted with host Dorinda Medley.

The former The Real Housewives of New York City alum wasted no time bringing up what happened with Jennifer and Andy asking Margaret’s take on the drama.

“I was like, Whew.’ That is not something you say lightly. I said, ‘Big mistake,’ and when Andy debunked it, I was like, you know, she was put in her place,” the RHONJ star stated.

Margaret called out Jennifer for saying such things when the show is on pause, and the future remains uncertain.

“You don’t go around saying those things when we are on a hiatus and a break, and no one’s getting the phone call. You don’t go around so cocky and behave that way,” she expressed.

Aside from dissing Jennifer, Margaret also made it clear she would never make a claim like Jennifer because it’s so presumptuous. Margaret also relished Andy exposing Jennifer and telling the truth.

Dorinda Medley and Margaret Josephs slam Jennifer Aydin’s behavior

Dorinda blasted Jennifer for her “reckless” behavior, referring to Jennifer flipping off the troll in the video while stating she would be back.

Margaret agreed, insisting that kind of behavior is why RHONJ has so many issues and has been plagued with toxicity.

Dorinda chimed in to claim Jennifer’s actions were bad for the rest of the cast, who are trying to let things settle now during this pause or cooling-off period.

“Yes. It’s like a can of soda. It would explode if you keep shaking it, and we’re just taking it down a notch. I think she didn’t take it down a notch,” Margaret dished.

Jennifer walked back her return claims during a chat with Vicki Gunvalson’s My Friend, My Soulmate, My Podcast and detailed the private talk she had with Andy after the dram exploded.

Those looking for answers on The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 15 will be waiting awhile. If we are lucky, we will get some tease of news on the upcoming season early next year.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Peacock.