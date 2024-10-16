Andy Cohen made a big statement about Jennifer Aydin’s claims she is returning to The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

The future of Jersey has been all the rage since Season 14 ended in August with an explosive finale and non-reunion.

When the reunion was canceled it became clear that RHONJ could continue with the same cast amid the toxicity.

Every week, there’s a new rumor about which cast members are staying and which are getting going as fans hope their favorites make the cut.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Jennifer hit back at a hater over the weekend with a middle finger and revelation she’s returning for RHONJ Season 15.

Well, Andy had something to say about that rumor today.

Andy Cohen laughs at Jennifer Aydin’s claims she’s returning for RHONJ Season 15

On his Radio Andy show, the Watch What Happens Live host was asked about the new rumor that Jennifer, Teresa Giudice, and Dolores Catania are heading up the reboot. Andy wanted to know where the report came from.

“No, it’s not happening,” Andy said, adding, “We’ve made no decisions in the Real Housewives world.”

Then, Jennifer’s confirmation via social media was mentioned, and Andy responded.

“What?” he screamed and laughed. “No! Jennifer Aydin confirmed that she’s returning. No. No. No.”

Andy set the record straight again about the RHONJ cast rumors that keep floating around the internet. While Andy confirmed “plenty has been done” with the Real Housewives, he didn’t mention Jersey specifically.

The WWHL host also reminded fans to wait for official news from Bravo or himself regarding cast members.

“I wish her well,” Andy expressed about Jennifer before claiming her saying she was returning via an IG live was “bold.”

Andy seemed pretty annoyed with Jennifer, even though she made him giggle, too. Based on Andy’s response, Jennifer likely won’t return, but we await his official word.

When will RHONJ fans know more about Season 15?

The bad news for The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans is that a revelation about the show’s future won’t be soon. Andy previously said the show is on pause for a while, and filming will begin next year.

No timeline was given for filming, and the Jersey women likely won’t be back on-screen until 2026. It depends on when a cast is confirmed and the cameras start rolling again.

What did you think of Andy’s response about Jennifer?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Peacock.