Jennifer Aydin claims she’s ‘coming back’ to RHONJ

Over the last few months, many have asked about the future of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

The long-running reality series has had a rough year due to toxic drama between the ladies.

As a result, Andy Cohen and those closest to the show have indicated that a revamp for Season 15 is in the cards.

No concrete casting decisions have been made since RHONJ Season 14 wrapped, and Jennifer Aydin was one of the most likely candidates to be fired.

Producers want to bring the show back to its former glory, and that means eliminating the toxicity.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Jennifer Aydin has been heavily involved in the drama over the last few years and was recently accused of leaking stories about her cast members to bloggers.

Now, in one of the more surprising developments in the Bravo universe this year, Jennifer is alleging that she’ll be back on the show in some capacity.

Did no one peep Jen said responding to a comment on her live she is coming back to #RHONJ 👀 pic.twitter.com/98YZ1gGY4S — The Reality TV Guru (@Realitytvguru13) October 12, 2024

During a recent Instagram Live, the 47-year-old responded to a hater who left a rude comment from a fan who no longer wanted her on the show.

Jennifer hits back and says she’s returning

“I am coming back,” Jennifer declared as she raised her middle finger to the camera.

Jennifer has never minced words. She has been known to fire back with zingers that send her critics running for the hills.

It’s possible that Jennifer said she was returning to the show in the heat of the moment and will then walk her comments back down the line.

Andy has been vocal about the series potentially not returning to production until next year, which indicates that the cast probably won’t be finalized until then.

If Jennifer truly is returning, then we think it’s safe to assume that producers are siding with Teresa Giudice, which could mean Dolores Catania will also be back.

Who might not be back for RHONJ Season 15?

This could mean that Danielle Cabral, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, and Rachel Fuda may not have been asked back.

Danielle previously confirmed the show was “changing” the entire cast for Season 15, while Rachel recently claimed she was unemployed.

Then there’s Melissa and Margaret, who indicated they wouldn’t want to remain on the show if Teresa returned.

Amid a slew of backlash, producers were expected to pick one side of the cast and bring in some new ladies to usher the show into its next incarnation.

It will be an interesting few months because anything could happen as far as this show’s future is concerned.

We haven’t totally ruled out a cancellation, but given that the numbers weren’t bad in comparison to more recent entries, it should be back.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is on hiatus at Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.