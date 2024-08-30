Danielle Cabral confirms RHONJ is ‘changing the whole cast’ and is unsure whether she wants to return

Danielle Cabral had a great freshman season on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, but the opinion shifted considerably on her during RHONJ Season 14.

The entire season was toxic, so certain cast members had to adapt to the dynamics, or they risked losing their place on the show.

Many of the current cast won’t be around for RHONJ Season 15.

We’ve heard the rumors for months, and very few cast members have been open to discussing Bravo and producers’ plan to salvage the show.

Danielle, who was involved in physical altercations with Jennifer Aydin on multiple occasions this season, appeared on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Off The Vine podcast and discussed the show’s future.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

It was a refreshing interview because the Bachelorette alum hadn’t watched the season, so she had more of a general conversation with the Boujie Kids founder.

One thing that’s been very frustrating about recent podcast appearances is that some of the interviewers are super immersed in the show and have preconceived notions about where the show can go based on their favorite cast members.

It was a fun conversation because Kaitlyn approached this as someone who hadn’t watched the season, so she was more interested in the show’s behind-the-scenes than its headlines.

Danielle opens up about the RHONJ reboot

The big elephant in the room was what would happen to RHONJ now that it’s on an extended hiatus while producers come to terms with such a lackluster season and what they can do to save the show.

Danielle admitted she’s well aware that the ladies aren’t locked in for several seasons and that this can end at any time because of the nature of their contracts.

When Kaitlyn quizzed her about the show’s future, Danielle confirmed that the show is “changing the whole cast.”

That echoes what we’ve heard about RHONJ Season 15, but the reboot may not be as excessive as everyone thinks.

Even if she makes the cut for a contract extension, Danielle isn’t sure she’d like to return to the show because Season 14 was very toxic for her.

When asked about her idea for the show’s 15th season, Danielle wants things to be lighter so the ladies can have parties and a lot of fun instead of bickering.

That would be a pleasant change of pace from what the show has been in recent years, but again, it will all come down to how the chips land because there’s no telling what kind of personalities will be on the show next season.

Could Danielle appear on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation?

For now, Danielle is looking to the future, and she hopes that involves meeting Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’s Pauly D, which Kaitlyn thinks would be interesting.

Perhaps a Jersey Shore-like series would be Danielle’s best next step because, when you think about it, those shows are melting pots of fiery personalities.

Danielle has been sending mixed signals recently about her views on violence on the RHONJ.

She laughed about getting physical with Jennifer during Joe Gorga’s comedy show and said watching it back with her friends was far more fun.

Yet, in an interview on Page Six’s Virtual Realii-Tea podcast, she said that violence is never the answer.

There’s no telling what will happen to Danielle now because we won’t have any concrete information on RHONJ Season 15 until 2025 since the show is in such a sorry state.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is on hiatus at Bravo. Seasons 1-14 are available to stream on Peacock.