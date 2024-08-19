Danielle Cabral and Melissa Gorga slammed by RHONJ fans for ‘celebrating violence’ against Jennifer Aydin

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 is over, but there is still plenty of drama brewing.

Of course, one of the season’s biggest talking points was Danielle Cabral and Jennifer Aydin’s physical altercation that triggered a production intervention.

The drama continued into the season finale when Danielle lunged across a table at Jennifer, leading to a meltdown when a producer threatened to send her home.

Now that the season is over, Jennifer is on vacation with Teresa Giudice, and the rest of the cast, including Danielle and Melissa Gorga, attended a fan event.

Instead of acting weary about their jobs because, you know, Bravo is rebooting RHONJ, the ladies thought it would be fun to trash Jennifer again.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

During the event, fans were allowed to ask questions. One audience member asked if Jennifer Aydin was “as big of a b—h as she portrays on TV.”

Who's toxic again??? With their toxic followers?? You have a grown ass man chanting and also encouraging to call a woman a b…then there's Danielle who still haven't learned from being suspended still praising herself for being violent! @Andy @BravoTV #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/YQxErhxeNU — sunny (@sunny66878) August 19, 2024

“That is a first class jerk off,” Melissa screamed into the microphone as everyone on stage and the audience laughed.

Danielle calls hitting Jennifer “self-defense”

Danielle then took to the microphone and claimed that she hit Jen in “self-defense.”

“It’s even better watching it back with all of your friends,” she added about smacking her nemesis.

The footage is unsurprising, considering that Danielle said in the season finale that she regretted not killing Jennifer.

Astonishingly, so many cast members are still so toxic even after the show has ended, which begs the question of why there is still so much toxicity as producers are mapping out the show’s future.

Fans took to social media to express their opinions on the footage, which wasn’t pretty.

Danielle is called out. Pic credit: @writergal_06/X

“Danielle you are disgusting for not show remorse about getting physical with Jennifer,” one fan said before comparing her to Joe Gorga.

“You two are exactly the same. Violent and aggressive.”

Fans are tired of the drama. Pic credit: @bijoux1234t/X

Another fan pointed the finger at Bravo for allowing Danielle and Melissa “for celebrating violence” against Jennifer Aydin.

The fan said that Melissa and Joe have “not apologised for attacking Jen at” BravoCon.

They felt that they were “celebrating Danielle’s punch.”

Danielle hitting Jennifer and calling it “self defense” is not sitting well with fans. Pic credit: @fohreality/X

Another fan took issue with Danielle calling the physical moment “self defense.”

Fans think Jennifer should get the scoop on Danielle’s brother

“Danielle is as stupid as she is tacky,” the fan said.

Another fan said, “Danielle went in thirsty and left dehydrated AF.”

The viewer then challenged Jennifer to “get the scoop about her brother.”

This fan wants Jennifer to get the scoop. Pic credit: @roseattell/X

Danielle has briefly touched upon the drama she’s had with her brother on the show, but it’s been one-sided so far.

If anything, this video is another reason why the entire RHONJ cast needs to leave: the drama is not fun anymore.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.