Danielle Cabral claims viewers saw ‘a fraction’ of what she endured on RHONJ finale: ‘It was the worst form of abuse’

The Real Housewives of New Jersey just ended its most toxic season yet, and the cast is still talking about it weeks after the finale.

You’d think everyone would look to the future by this point, but these RHONJ ladies know how to hold a grudge.

Danielle Cabral, who was almost thrown out of Rails Steak House by a producer, is delving into more details about the finale taping.

During a new interview on Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast, the reality TV star said she experienced the “worst form of abuse” on the show.

“It was the worst form of… I can’t …abuse,” the Boujie Kidz founder claimed.

“It was the worst form you could ever think of, and that’s what this situation did in a way,” she added. “It was like it brings up all these horrible things that you may think on a real crappy day, but someone is saying it to you.”

Danielle opened up about her decision to lunge over the table at co-star Jennifer Aydin after a comment was made about her husband, Nate Cabral.

Danielle says getting physical is wrong

“Listen, when someone gets physical, that’s never right; it’s wrong,” Danielle affirmed.

“But you know the saying words hurt just as much and when they’re words that cut like a knife, sometimes it’s worse. There’s no excuse for getting physical and I regret that I even got to that,” she added.

This is a far cry from what Danielle said in the Off the Rails special, in which she regretted not killing Jennifer.

She also laughed about getting violent during Joe Gorga’s recent comedy show and said it was much better to watch the scene back with friends.

If we read between the lines here, Danielle seems now aware that her future on the show is genuinely at stake and that she has to show some remorse to be in contention for a Season 15 contract.

RHONJ is over as we know it

There’s no telling which direction producers will go for the next season of the show, but it seems that no decision will be made until 2025.

The cast still slams each other after the season wrapped. It doesn’t bode well for their futures on the show.

Bravo may pause the RHONJ for a couple of years, hoping that Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga can resolve their differences.

Then again, maybe producers will be itching to try a new direction for the show.

Bad behavior has gone unchecked for too long.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.