Danielle Cabral says she ‘regrets not killing’ Jennifer Aydin at the RHONJ finale

The Real Housewives of New Jersey ladies assembled one last time during Sunday’s Off the Rails finale special, and it wasn’t pleasant.

The confusing installment teased that it would bring the ladies back to the scene of the crime, but it was just more of the same.

Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral, Dolores Catania, Rachel Fuda, Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, and Margaret Josephs will never film together again.

They were split into two rooms to watch the finale, and as expected, there was plenty of toxicity.

Danielle, who hit Jennifer with a drink earlier in the season before lunging over a table her in the season finale, was put on the hot seat for her actions.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Instead of showing remorse, she admitted that she “regrets not killing” Jennifer.

Danielle made a big mistake by not showing remorse

Given that Danielle got suspended from filming earlier in the season and almost got removed from the finale for her actions, it’s a choice to double down about what she wanted to do to her nemesis.

"I regret… not KILLING her." – Danielle



BbY! 😄 Liiiisten, IDK why Jenny Fess' would think Danielle would say anything different. 😄



No shade just facts, Jenny Ayd' ATE Danielle (AND her hubby! 🥴😭) up at that final #RHONJ dinner.



Shhh, I'd still be in my feelings too! pic.twitter.com/RtczhQ3RyC — Mr. Mention It All 😉📺🇯🇲 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrMentionItAll) August 12, 2024

Of course, Danielle did offer some context about why she reacted in such a physical manner to the “man boobs” comment about her husband, Nate Cabral.

Danielle felt that at that moment, all of the rumors of Jennifer conversing with bloggers were true because some of them emphasized body-shaming her husband.

As a result, she claims that it triggered her to react in such a manner. While that’s no excuse, it does explain why she flew off the handle so quickly.

Unfortunately for Danielle, these violent outbursts are becoming a habit.

With Bravo trying to distance itself from this level of drama, it probably means she’s not even in the running for a spot on the RHONJ Season 15 cast.

RHONJ needs a reboot

Now that the entire season has aired, producers and the network will discuss the best way forward for the show, assuming it scores a renewal.

Truthfully, Sirens Media, the production company behind the show, has allowed it to get to this stage, so we wouldn’t mind an entirely new production company taking over the show to try to get it back to what it was several years ago.

It can’t continue with the current cast, and we wouldn’t even be surprised if everyone was fired and the show started anew. The storylines are stale, and the cast hates each other.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-14 are available to stream on Peacock.