Teresa Giudice teases House of Villains strategy, says RHONJ fans will be ‘reminded’ of who she is

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice is ready for fans to watch her do her thing on House of Villains.

Teresa’s latest reality TV stint kicks off with the House of Villains Season 2 two-night premiere event this week.

Ahead of her new gig, Teresa has spilled what her strategy was going into living in a house filled with reality TV villains.

With her House of Villains co-stars, The Challenge’s Wes Bergmann, and Safaree from Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta by her side, Tre teased how she planned to win the competition series.

“My strategy was just to be myself, and of course, if someone, you know, went against me, then they would see the villain that would come out of me, which that did happen a few times,” she shared with the outlet.

Thanks to the trailer for Season 2 of House of Villains, we know that Teresa has an iconic moment during a fight with Flavor of Love star Tiffany “New York” Pollard.

Teresa Giudice weighs in on table-flipping moment on House of Villains

When Teresa first burst onto the reality TV scene, she did it with a table flip that has become one of reality television’s most talked about moments. Seriously, table flipping and Teresa Giudice go hand in hand, and she proves on House of Villains why that is the case again.

“Yeah, that was pretty explosive,” Teresa stated as Wes called the scene “iconic.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star also took a shot at Wes, declaring she can’t wait to see if he had her back during the drama with New York. We certainly hope he did, or Teresa will be gunning for him.

Despite her drama with New York, Teresa loved doing House of Villains and even insisted that the show was much easier to film than RHONJ, especially after Season 14 of the Bravo show.

Teres Giudice has a message for RHONJ fans ahead of her House of Villains premiere

In a separate interview with Entertainment Tonight, Teresa revealed that she hopes The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 15 takes the show back to the beginning. Teresa wants it to be a group of friends having fun like it was back in the day.

After talking about RHONJ, Teresa had a message for fans and those gearing up to tune into House of Villains.

“I think everyone, they forgot who Teresa Giudice was when I first got on TV. So, I feel like everyone is gonna, you know, their gonna get reminded like ‘Oh My God,’ this is Teresa Giudice,” the Bravo personality expressed.

Teresa added that on RHONJ, she’s always in defense mode. However, on House of Villains, she feels like her cast members learned who she was and that fans will be excited to watch it.

Who’s ready to see Teresa in action on House of Villains?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo. House of Villains Season 2 premieres on Wednesday, October 9 at 10/9c on E!