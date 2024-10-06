Joe Gorga and John Fuda are keeping busy as they wait to hear about their future on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

The two men teamed up with Frank Catania and Joe Benigno for a comedy show this summer.

However, it turns out that was just the beginning of the projects they were working on together.

John and Joe have officially become business partners in a venture called Glam Studios.

Taking to Instagram, Melissa Gorga’s husband and Rachel Fuda’s husband shared their exciting news.

They also had a bit of an ask from their followers to get their business off the ground.

Joe Gorga and John Fuda open Glam Studios amid uncertain RHONJ future

In the video, Joe takes charge and uses humor to announce Glam Studios, which is basically studio space for rent for nail salons, barbers, and more. Pretty much any type of business that helps people get their glam on, especially waxing.

Joe couldn’t help but joke about John getting waxed, which we all know is a nod to RHONJ Season 13 when Joe waxed John’s chest on camera.

Glam Studios is opening soon and is located in Norwood, New Jersey.

“BIG ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨 Joe Gorga and John Fuda have teamed up to open Glam Studios! 🎉✨ Whether you’re a nail tech, hairstylist, barber, or following any other beauty passion, there’s a space for you at Glam Studios! 💅💇‍♂️💇‍♀️ Come check them out—and maybe even get your a** waxed while you’re at it! 💥 😂,” read the caption on the IG post.

John and Joe’s business venture comes as fans await news about The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 15, which made headlines this week. No, not for any big announcement, so don’t get too excited.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 15 talk

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, producers are looking for more positive energy for the upcoming RHONJ reboot.

Teresa Giudice asked a psychic to reveal if she would be asked back to the show. It should surprise no one that the psychic said yes, but that’s not even the tip of the iceberg about what Teresa learned from the psychic.

The psychic claimed that Teresa would likely return without her sidekick, Jennifer Aydin.

Margaret Josephs and Melissa Gorga wasted no time making fun of Teresa for seeking out a psychic about her The Real Housewives of New Jersey future.

What we do know, which Andy Cohen has said many times, is that RHONJ fans are going to be waiting until well after the New Year for news on the Garden State reboot.

In the meantime, Joe Gorga and John Fuda are focusing on their future as they launch a new business, Glam Studios, together.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Peacock.