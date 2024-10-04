RHONJ fans troll Teresa Giudice as she poses with House of Villains co-stars: ‘Are these her ex-inmates?’

The Real Housewives of New Jersey may be off the air for the foreseeable future, but its original star stayed booked and busy.

Teresa Giudice is set to have a massive presence on House of Villains Season 2, premiering later this month on E!.

Her casting was announced earlier this year, and we’ve watched countless sneak peeks of the season as she goes up against Tiffany “New York” Pollard.

Regardless of what you think of Teresa, she knows how to deliver good TV, and producers will probably laugh all the way to the bank when the show premieres.

Pre-season footage shows her having countless arguments with Tiffany, which has made viewers question how she’ll fare against the Flavor of Love alum.

As Monsters and Critics reported, the House of Villains Season 2 cast includes Wes Bergmann, Larissa Lima, Richard Hatch, Jessie Godderz, Kandy Muse, Victoria Larson, Camilla Poindexter, and Safaree.

Teresa feels the heat

Teresa has been busy promoting the show. Following a recent press event, she shared photos of her cast on social media.

As expected, there were some comments beneath the photos that we’re sure the RHONJ would rather not exist.

But the reality of social media is that people will make their voices heard, and that’s precisely what happened here.

“Are these her ex-inmates?” one viewer wrote, clearly reminding everyone that Teresa was imprisoned for a lengthy spell many years ago.

This fan makes fun of Teresa’s past. Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

Teresa’s time on RHONJ has been marred in recent years by toxic fans who have let the show’s toxicity spill online.

Teresa even came out to try to shut it down earlier this year as social media bullying of her co-stars intensified.

“You ruined the show,” wrote another viewer, whom we’re sure is referencing RHONJ.

Did Teresa ruin the show? Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

The long-running Bravo series’ future is questionable as producers attempt to revitalize the cast.

Teresa isn’t as lucrative as she once was because network executives will look to trim budgets wherever possible.

“Why her makeup always make her look washed out,” another viewer wrote.

This fan is over Teresa’s makeup. Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

How will Teresa fare in a house filled with villains?

Another critic wondered about the recent changes in Teresa’s appearance.

“Your lips stretch from one side of your face to the other. Why?” the fan wondered. “You were beautiful before all the drastic changes.”

This fan wants Teresa to stop surgeries. Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

Teresa is well known as one of Bravo’s biggest villains, but will she handle the heat in a house with other people like herself?

That’s one of the more interesting questions as we await the new season of House of Villains.

House of Villains Season 2 premieres Wednesday, October 9, at 10/9c on E!. Stream House of Villains Season 1 on Peacock.