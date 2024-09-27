Teresa Giudice will have ‘a lot of airtime’ on House of Villains Season 2

The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s future may be unclear, but its sole original star has stayed booked and busy.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Teresa Giudice is set to ruffle many feathers when she joins House of Villains Season 2 next month.

As one of reality TV’s most polarizing villains, there has been much speculation about whether her knack for running her mouth will spell doom for her gameplay.

Teresa likes to get the last word in on any argument, which probably explains why the official trailer for Season 2 showcased her yelling at her co-stars, including Tiffany “New York” Pollard.

Much of the pre-season press material has showcased the pair screaming at each other, which we know will translate to a legendary battle of reality TV titans.

The consensus among fans is that Teresa has met her match in Tiffany, but we won’t get an accurate representation of their dynamic until the season premieres next month.

With Teresa being one of the most outspoken cast members to hit the series, there were certainly concerns that she wouldn’t stand the test of time in the competition series.

Wes Bergmann teases Teresa’s presence

The Challenge alum Wes Bergmann has ended that buzz, once and for all.

Teresa shared key art featuring her front and center for the show, and Wes showed up in the comments section with a message of support.

“Spoiler Alert, Teresa is gonna get a lot of airtime,” he wrote.

Wes shows support for Teresa ahead of House of Villains 2. Pic credit: @TeresaGiudice/Instagram

Wes has been known to trick his fellow competitors on The Challenge for almost two decades, so we know to take anything he’s saying with a pinch of salt.

But hear us out: Would Teresa allow him to float something about her that isn’t true?

Not very likely.

We think it’s fair to say then that Teresa will be around for a good chunk of the season.

Who else is on the House of Villains Season 2 cast?

In addition to Teresa, Wes, and Tiffany, the House of Villains Season 2 cast includes Larissa Lima, Richard Hatch, Jessie Godderz, Kandy Muse, Victoria Larson, Camilla Poindexter, and Safaree.

It’s a stacked cast, and the hope is that the show will live up to the hype after such a solid freshman run.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City alum Monica Garcia is set to narrate House of Villains Season 2, which should bring a different energy to the show.

House of Villains Season 2 premieres Wednesday, October 9, at 10/9c on E!. Stream House of Villains Season 1 on Peacock.