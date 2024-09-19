Monica Garcia fans celebrate controversial RHOSLC alum’s new show: ‘Stay queening’

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City returned for Season 5 on Thursday, but one of its most polarizing cast members was absent.

Yes, we’re talking about Monica Garcia, one of the most talked-about reality TV stars of the year.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Monica was let go from the show after her part in a social media account that trolled the cast for years came to light.

Monica solidified herself as one of reality TV’s biggest villains, so her follow-up vehicle isn’t too surprising.

Hours before RHOSLC Season 5 sent a chill through the airwaves, Monica took to Instagram to reveal that she would narrate House of Villains Season 2.

She’ll serve as the voice of the house, which the celebrity contestants will hear in eliminations and challenges when the show returns in October.

The big surprise is that Monica isn’t an actual cast member, but hearing her commentary throughout the show will be a lot of fun.

Fans flocked to the comments section to offer their sentiments on Monica’s return to the small screen.

Fans want Monica back on RHOSLC

“Omgggg cannot waitttt,” said one excited viewer.

Monica Garcia is receiving praise. Pic credit: @monicanikigarcia/Instagram

“So happy for you,” another fan chimed in.

“Stay winning, sis,” said another of Monica’s near-500,000 followers.

“We knew you would be successful outside of the salt lake but please come back,” said a fan who clearly missed her on RHOSLC.

Unfortunately, it seems that Monica may never return to the show.

Monica claimed earlier this year that her co-stars shut down any hope of a return while the show was filming.

Given that she’s still calling them out after all this time, it’s highly probable that they won’t change their stance on not filming with her.

Monica Garcia fans want her back on RHOSLC. Pic credit: @monicanikigarcia/Instagram

“The queen of salt lake city STAY QUEENING,” another fan wrote.

“So happy for you! Now the rest of the world can get to know you! And they’re gonna love you!” said another.

Who else is on the House of Villains Season 2 cast?

It’s unclear whether there are any plans for Monica to appear on House of Villains in the flesh, but maybe a reunion episode for Season 2 could bring her in front of the villains.

The House of Villains Season 2 cast includes Wes Bergmann (The Challenge), Teresa Giudice (The Real Housewives of New Jersey), Jessie Godderz (Big Brother), Richard Hatch (Survivor), Victoria Larson (The Bachelor), Larissa Lima (90 Day Fiance), Kandy Muse (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Camilla Poindexter (Bad Girls Club), Tiffany “New York” Pollard (Flavor of Love), and Safaree Samuels (Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta).

House of Villains Season 2 premieres Wednesday, October 9, at 10/9c on E!. Stream House of Villains Season 1 on Peacock.