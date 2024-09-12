House of Villain fans believe Teresa Giudice ‘won’t last’ after first look at feud with Tiffany ‘New York’ Pollard

Two reality TV titans will go head-to-head when House of Villains Season 2 premieres on E! next month, but who will emerge on top?

E! shared an exciting first look at Teresa Giudice and Tiffany “New York” Pollard’s feud, which will drive most of the competition series’ sophomore season.

They both have polarizing personalities, so there’s a good chance that their arguments could make them big targets to be eliminated early on.

Tiffany has also already appeared on the show and was so popular that producers thought bringing her back for another shot at the prize would be a good idea.

The footage showcases the two women throwing insults at each other, which is par for the course on this show.

It’s fun and highlights that the gloves are off on a show with all villains. Check it out below.

Fans quickly hit up the comments section with their thoughts on these two powerhouse small-screen stars going to war with one another.

Fans are divided about RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice

“I hope New York wipes the floor with her,” said one fan.

Given how prominent these two personalities are, it will be one of the best televised feuds to hit the small screen in a long time.

Another viewer feels that Teresa will face an uphill battle as this drama intensifies because “she is not the smartest tool in the shed.”

One of Teresa’s fans said that they “can’t wait” for the show to return because they “LOVE LOVE LOVE Queen Tre.”

“If Teresa can’t do nothing else she can make good TV,” another fan said.

“I’ll give her that.”

Viewers think Teresa is in hot water with Tiffany

“Sorry Teresa you’re up against a real mean girl that will eat you for dinner and sprinkle your cookies,” another viewer said, referencing the infamous sprinkle cookies that dominated the conversation on RHONJ for many years.

Another fan threw some shade at Teresa’s sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga.

“Melissa punching the air because she never got asked to do anything outside of show up for her scenes.”

Many Bravolebrities have the staying power to appear on many shows, but Teresa is one of the few RHONJ stars who stays booked and busy.

While RHONJ’s future is uncertain, Teresa is focusing on other endeavors, including her podcast.

A decision about her future on RHONJ is not expected to be made until early next year because producers are mulling a complete reboot.

House of Villains Season 2 premieres on Wednesday, October 9 at 10/9c on E!. Stream Season 1 on Peacock.