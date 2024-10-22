Jennifer Aydin details conversation with Andy Cohen about her future on RHONJ

Jennifer Aydin caused a stir earlier this month when she told a viewer during an Instagram Live that she was “coming back” to The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

It’s not news that the long-in-the-tooth reality series’ future has been up in the air following the conclusion of Season 14.

Executive producer Andy Cohen and various cast members have been vocal about the show’s need for a revamp to shift the dynamic.

As things stand, there’s no way forward for the current cast because many are no longer friends.

Jennifer’s comment to the fan about her future earlier this month led Andy Cohen to shut it down in a recent interview.

Fans made fun of Jennifer in the aftermath after Andy said he wished her well and implied that she was wrong for saying she was returning.

In a new interview on Vicki Gunvalson’s My Friend, My Soulmate, My Podcast, the 47-year-old said that she only said that to the fan because she’s a Housewife until told otherwise.

Jennifer stated she knows phone calls have not been made to other women about a potential comeback.

Jennifer believes she’ll hear about the future of RHONJ soon

Plus, she believes Teresa Giudice would keep her in the loop if she heard either way.

Jennifer admitted that she contacted Andy because of his reaction to her response to the fan and claims that he told her that “no decisions have been made.”

She said he thanked her for clarifying her comments and gave her the go-ahead to speak about their conversation to fans, indicating they were in a good place.

Jennifer’s future on RHONJ could go either way because she’s Team Teresa.

It will all come down to whether the show keeps the original cast member around for Season 15.

The mother of five said Teresa should be the one cast member to return because she has a lot going on in her life and believes audiences are very invested in her future.

Look at it this way: Teresa is immersed in the NBCUniversal family and is currently appearing on House of Villains, so there’s every reason to believe she’ll be back.

Jennifer believes she’ll be back in some capacity

Jennifer thinks there’s a good chance she’ll get a call to return if Teresa is coming back because they’re close friends.

There are so many different ways this could go because the deciding factor about some current women will be how well casting goes.

If the producers find a new group of women they think would be good on the show, then it could mean only a handful of the previous cast will be back.

We shouldn’t expect any firm decisions until 2025 when filming gets underway.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus at Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.