Jennifer Aydin dragged for ‘lying’ about RHONJ return after Andy Cohen shuts down rumor

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin was dragged for “lying” about returning for Season 15.

There have been so many rumors surrounding a possible reboot of RHONJ after a very toxic Season 14, which proved the show couldn’t continue with the current cast.

Since Andy Cohen confirmed Jersey was going on pause and getting revamped, the rumor mill has been running wild.

Jennifer fueled the fire to one rumor last week when she claimed she was returning to the Real Housewives franchise to clap back at a troll.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Andy laughed at Jennifer to set the record straight and deny she was asked to return.

Now, the trolls are coming out in full force to blast Jennifer for making up embarrassing lies to stay relevant.

Jennifer Aydin dragged for ‘lying’ about RHONJ return

Earlier today, Jennifer took to Instagram to share a video from a night out with two of her friends. However, the comments section was not interested in what was in her post at all.

Instead, Jennifer’s critics came in hot to mock her over declaring she was, in fact, not leaving RHONJ, only to have Andy laugh in her face.

“Why lie about returning when Andy hasn’t made his decision yet!! So desperate 😂😂😂,” read a comment.

Another called out Jennifer for thinking she’s all that when, in the hater’s eyes, she’s not. Others joined in making fun of Jennifer for “lying” and being “Unhinged.”

On a different Instagram post, Jennifer shared that she went to see SIX The Musical on Broadway, but again, the comments section was all about her spreading false information.

“You just lied yourself out of a job,” said one hater, while another stated, “omg lying about returning how embarrassing.”

Jennifer not being asked back and Andy literally shutting down the rumor she started were also mentioned.

“So glad you were not invited back!! Why lie about it when you know we’re all going to find out the truth!!” wrote a critic.

One hater wanted to know why Jennifer acted the way she did. A troll even rejoiced that Jennifer’s time on RHONJ was up.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin takes aim at Dolores Catania

Battle lines have been drawn in Jersey for years, with the cast either Team Teresa Giudice or Team Melissa Gorga. Dolores Catania has long been the holdout by playing Switzerland in the group.

RHONJ fans have often put Dolores on blast for staying neutral; recently, Jennifer shaded Dolo on the AllAboutTRH podcast for staying neutral. Jennifer doubled down on her criticism of Dolores by dissing her for not defending Jennifer on-screen or off-screen.

It’s not a very smart move of Jennifer to make an enemy out of Dolores. Then again, Jennifer doesn’t seem to care who she angers, especially as it appears her future in the Real Housewives franchise is done.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Peacock.