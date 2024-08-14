Margaret Josephs says Bravo saw proof that Luis Ruelas contacted her son: ‘They know everything to be factual’

Margaret Josephs has a lot of fan support from The Real Housewives of New Jersey. She has many haters as well.

They’ve been quick to call her a liar even claiming that she was telling a tale at the Season 13 reunion.

Margaret revealed that Luis had contacted her son at work and even showed reunion host, Andy Cohen evidence that his number showed up in call records.

However, that hasn’t stopped critics from claiming that Margaret lied about Teresa Giudice’s husband or she would have publicly shown the proof.

The blonde beauty was questioned during a recent chat with Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp.

The duo grilled Margaret about everything that occurred on RHONJ and behind the scenes including why she hasn’t forked up the proof about Luis.

Margaret doubled down on her claims that Teresa’s beau reached out to her son – who by the way, she had opted to keep away from the Jersey drama for years, never even mentioning his name on TV.

As for proof? Well, the network has seen it all. That’s why they allowed her to speak about it at the reunion.

RHONJ’s Margaret Josephs says Bravo saw proof of her claims against Luis Ruelas

Margaret was in the hot seat on Two Ts in a Pod with Tamra and Teddi.

Teddi read a viewer question, asking “Why hasn’t Marge shown actual proof that Bo Dietl/Luis contacted her son.“

The RHONJ star prefaced her response, by noting that her son is a private citizen and wants no affiliation with the Bravo show.

“I am very protective clearly of my children; they’ve never been on the show.

I don’t call them by name, I do none of those things,” explained Margaret.

She also reasoned that Bravo would have intervened if Margaret was wrong.

“The network would never allow me to talk about it, say those things as a fact if they did not see the proof of it,” reasoned the 57-year-old.

She continued, “They saw the proof of it. They know it to be true. They know everything to be factual. I don’t need to prove to the rest of the world what it is.”

The Two Ts slam Luis Ruelas’s recent comment about Margaret’s son

During the chat, the RHONJ star reasoned that she would never make up such a story and bring her son into the mix after protecting him from the spotlight for several years.

“Does that make any sense?” questioned Margaret.

That wasn’t the last involvement Luis had with Margaret’s son. He also made a vile comment in the Season 14 finale that garnered backlash.

“Where it really crossed the line for me is when I heard Luis say he wanted your child to suffer,” said Teddi.

“Why even bring that up; why even bring up my child?” Margaret retorted.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.