Teresa Giudice dragged for defending Luis Ruelas’ ‘disgusting’ comment as viewers call him a ‘vile human being’

Luis “Louie” Ruelas was dubbed a villain since the moment he made his TV debut, and since then, he hasn’t done much to win over the skeptics.

Luis might have made things worse for himself as Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey ended on a sour note for the 49-year-old.

The finale featured his vile comments about Margaret Josephs’ son, which garnered harsh backlash from viewers.

He later apologized on social media, but his wife, Teresa Giudice, might have undone the little good that came from that.

The OG is getting trashed online for doubling down on her husband’s comments during the post-finale sit-down.

Meanwhile, even Dolores Catania, who constantly defends Teresa to a fault, had something to say about Luis’ vile remarks.

Teresa Giudice was dragged for defending Luis Ruelas’s ‘disgusting’ comments

The RHONJ cast was shocked when they watched the finale and heard Luis wishing suffering on Margaret’s son.

However, Teresa didn’t bat an eyelash when the scene played out.

Furthermore, she initially doubled down, claiming that she and Luis’ kids suffered at the hands of Margaret.

Over on X (formerly Twitter), viewers expressed outrage at Teresa’s reaction, and they trashed the couple in the comments.

“Teresa was proud of her husband for wishing that Margaret’s son suffer. Looney tunes and Teresa are DEMONS 😈😈,” wrote a commenter.

“Teresa defending Luis’ comments is disgusting Luis is human trash #stugotz,” said someone else.

One viewer said, “Of course Teresa didn’t give a s**t. Proves that Luis’s apology last week was all for image smh #RHONJ.”

Someone else called Teresa’s beau a “vile human being,” adding, “he’s DISGUSTING!”

One commenter reasoned, “Teresa looks wild trying to defend Louie right here. Louie is absolutely insane, with an evil spirit. The way he talked about Marge’s son and family was horrible.”

The RHONJ sit-down featured a tense moment between Teresa and Dolores Catania

You know it has to be bad when even Dolores Catania took a flight from Switzerland to finally express an opinion.

Surprisingly, she couldn’t defend Luis this time, and things got tense when she told Teresa, “Luis’ gonna get a lot of s**t” for what he said.

However, Teresa backed her husband, saying, “I don’t care,” and things got even more awkward when Dolores stood her ground.

That might be the first time in Dolores’ eight seasons on RHONJ that we have ever seen her stand up to Teresa, and it was a sight to behold.

Sadly, it was short-lived. The OG told her to drop the subject, and she did, but not before telling her that what Luis said was “wrong.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.