MAFS Spoilers: Are Virginia and Erik still together?

Erik and Virginia reveal whether they are still together at the season’s reunion Pic credit: Lifetime

If there’s one thing you can say about Erik Lake and Virginia Coombs on Married at First Sight, it’s that their attraction was visible from day one.

Despite their relationship having its dramatic highs and lows, this match proved viewers wrong and decided to stay married on Decision Day.

However, since saying yes to forever, it’s been a few months since they’ve caught up with cameras. Are Virginia and Erik still making their marriage work?

Sign up for our newsletter!

Virginia and Erik have had their ups and downs this season

One of the earliest red flags in the experiment was Virginia’s constant partying. Virginia received major backlash on social media as MAFS fans didn’t believe she was ready for marriage.

When asked at the reunion whether her drinking habits had changed, she responded, “I think I said that I like to party, way more than I actually like to party. ’cause I hardly even do it now.”

The question of their future living situation was also a huge object of contention for the new couple. Virginia was comfortable in her apartment with her multiple cats and her dog Rocky, but Erik assumed his new wife would move into the condo he owned.

Love Married At First Sight as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

While Virginia strongly opposed moving into his space with her animals, she confirmed at the reunion that she had officially made Erik’s place her new home.

Are Virginia and Erik still together?

There were moments this season when Virginia felt her newly matched husband was controlling.

While Virginia acknowledged that “controlling” probably wasn’t the right word, Erik revealed watching the season back was like “self-therapy.”

“I listen to myself saying things at certain times with no intent of doing that, and it just came across that way, so I understand where she’s coming from for sure,” Erik explained to host Kevin Frazier.

They admitted they still had their healthy disagreements as Virginia said, “We’re definitely learning every day better ways to communicate with each other,”

However, now that the show is over, the couples are free to blast their love all over social media.

In a photo featuring her pilot husband, Virginia captioned an Instagram post, “Couldn’t have done this with anyone but you, Erik 🖤 thanks for being my rock and loving me even on my worst days! I love you. I promise.”

In the comment section, Erik left a sweet message for his wife.

Erik pens a sweet message in the comment section of his wife Pic credit: @meet_virg_/Instagram

“We went through one of the craziest experiences two people can go through together. I know it was hard at times and mistakes were made, but we were always real with each other and never fake,” Erik wrote.

“We learned a lot about ourselves and each other through the process. Thank you for taking the journey with me. You looked gorgeous that day and every day before and after. 🔥 I love you. “

Are you looking forward to watching Erik and Virginia on Couple’s Cam?

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus on Lifetime.