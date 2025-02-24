MAFS spoiler features a showdown between Michelle and Madison

Decision Day is almost here but the excitement that usually comes with the big event has waned with only two couples left in the game.

Karla Juarez and Juan Franco will decide whether to stay married or get divorced; as will Thomas McDonald and Camille Parsons.

Episode 17, A Match Made in Scandal, also teases an update with David Trimble and Madison Myers since they’re embroiled in scandal this season.

However, we’re excited about the episode that will air after it, New Love is in the Air.

A sneak peek showed a tense faceoff between Madison and David’s jilted wife, Michelle Tomblin.

Subscribe to our Married at First Sight newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The episode features a meetup with the entire group after everyone has settled back into their lives.

David and Madison are now an official couple and their presence causes tension with Michelle.

Madison Myers faces off with Michelle Tomblin in the MAFS teaser

MAFS alums Paige Banks, Chloe Brown, Vanessa Nelson, and Sonia Granados joined Woody Randall and his wife Amani Aliyya as guests on Decision Day Dish.

During the special, hosted by Monique Kelly, we were treated to a sneak peek of Episode 18, which will air on March 4.

The clip shows the Chicago group’s first get-together since Decision Day and tensions are high when new couple Madison and David arrive together.

While Michelle is at the bar, she hears Madison telling the group, “I think all of us knew that Michelle and David were not going to be together at the end of this.”

“You want to wait till I get over there?” asks Michelle.

“She’s salty; I wouldn’t even touch that,” David says to Madison under his breath, but that didn’t stop the two women from getting into it.

“You didn’t respect me, babe,” reasons Michelle, referencing the new couple’s inappropriate behavior throughout the season.

“Do you want to do this right now, babe? You really do?” Madison responds.

“Don’t repeat me, babe,” retorts Michelle.

MAFS alums react to Madison’s behavior

The MAFS alums laughed at the scene as Vanessa exclaimed, “I never thought that ‘babe’ could be fighting words.”

However, things got serious as they discussed Madison’s behavior.

“If I were Madison, I would not have even shown my face,” continued the Season 3 star. “She had a lot to say for someone who was in the wrong.”

Amani Aliyya agreed with the sentiment, adding, “She’s saying it so righteously, like ‘we knew that they weren’t going to make it.’ No, sis, we didn’t.”

“I don’t like that,” exclaimed the mom of two. “We didn’t know anything; they still had a process to finish.”

Married at First Sight airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.