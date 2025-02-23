MAFS couples: Which ones are still together?

Married at First Sight is now in its 18th season, and the show has produced less than a dozen successful marriages.

The unique marital experiment first aired in 2014, and over the years, the experts have matched 74 couples.

Unfortunately, the series has an extremely low success rate, and the current season won’t do much to increase that number.

Of all the couples that have tied the knot on the show, only 11 are still married today.

Season 18’s Camille Parsons and Thomas McDonald might bring that number to 12, but we’ll have to wait a little longer to confirm.

In the meantime, we’re shedding light on the couples that broke the mold and found their happily ever after on MAFS.

Doug Hehner and Jamie Otis: Season 1

Let’s kick things off with the OGs Doug Hehner and Jamie Otis from Season 1.

The couple’s wedding day ended with Jamie breaking down in tears and falling to the floor after seeing her husband for the first time.

The young bride was not attracted to Doug, but after being talked off the ledge, she stuck with the process, and they’ve become the ultimate MAFS success story.

Now a family of six, Jamie and Doug have been married for a decade, and while they’ve been public about their marital struggles, they always come out on the other side.

Woody Randall and Amani Aliyya: Season 11

Woody and Amani quickly became fan favorites when they were matched in Season 11, and the connection was instant.

Call it love or lust; at first sight, either way, the experts deserve their medals for pairing these lovebirds.

Amani and Woody recently celebrated their 5th wedding anniversary and are the only Season 11 couple still married.

The MAFS alums are also parents to two sons, Reign and Rai.

Ashley Petta and Anthony D’Amico: Season 5

Ashley and Anthony are also OGs, having appeared in the MAFS’ fourth season, which took place in Chicago.

Now married for over eight years, the couple has proven that the MAFS process can succeed if both parties are committed.

We saw some of their marital issues play out on TV, but with the help of the experts, the duo stayed the course, and it has paid off big time.

Today, they are parents to two kids, six-year-old Mila and three-year-old Vaeda.

Briana Myles and Vincent Morales: Season 12

Briana and Vincent were matched in Season 12, and people noted similarities between them and Woody and Amani.

Briana and Vincent hit things off the moment they met at the altar, and throughout the process, there wasn’t any doubt that they would stay the course.

The pair have been married for four years and have two kids together.

Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre: Season 6

If you watched Season 6, you already know the struggle Shawniece and Jephte experienced as newlyweds.

This wasn’t a love-at-first-sight situation, and their already difficult marriage got worse when Shawniece became pregnant.

The couple separated at one point but later reconciled, and since then, they’ve been happily married while raising their daughter.

Nicole Lilienthal and Chris Thielk: Season 16

Nicole and Chris are the newest kids on the block, having tied the knot in Season 16, and while they had some ups and downs on the show, they stuck it out.

Two and a half years later, the duo is still going strong, holding the title as the only successful couple from the Nashville season.

Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd: Season 7

The Season 7 alums were a solid couple from the moment they tied the knot, so it’s not a surprise they’re still married today.

Bobby and Danielle are now parents to three kids, welcoming their third in 2023.

Kristine Killingsworth and Keith Dewar: Season 8

MAFS alums Kristine and Keith haven’t shared much of their lives on social media since their time on the show.

However, the Season 8 alums have given us enough bits and pieces from tropical getaways, date nights, and other special celebrations to know that they are still happily married.

Stephanie Sersen and AJ Vollmoeller: Season 8

MAFS Season 8 deserves a medal because it’s the only season that has produced two longstanding marriages.

Since Stephanie and AJ’s time on the show, these adventure-loving alums have been living their lives to the fullest.

Whether it’s a tutu contest, a bar crawl, or a foam party in Cancun, it’s easy to see how this fun-loving duo has kept their marriage strong.

Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd: Season 10

Jessica and Austin reignited our hope in the MAFS process when they were matched in Season 10 and instantly hit it off, and yes, they are still married today.

The couple started a family together and are now parents to two boys, three-year-old Westin and their youngest, Everett, who turned six months old in February.

Deonna McNeill and Greg Okotie: Season 9

Deonna and Greg are another fan-favorite couple who have stood the test of time and are still happily married today.

The two had some hiccups during the early stages of their marriage, but once they started to trust the MAFS process, it was only uphill from there.

The couple has been married for five years and are parents to a three-year-old son, Declan.

