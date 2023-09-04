MAFS couple Danielle and Bobby Dodd welcome baby number 3

It’s a girl for Married at First Sight couple Danielle and Bobby Dodd, who just welcomed their third child into the world.

The couple were already parents to a son, Robert Jr, and a daughter, Olivia, but they weren’t done growing their family.

Bobby and Danielle met as strangers when they appeared on the popular Lifetime series during Season 7, and they seemed perfectly matched from the start.

Their MAFS journey was smooth for the couple, with very few issues to contend with throughout the eight-week experiment.

Viewers rooted for the duo as their relationship grew stronger each week, and no one was surprised that they chose to stay married on decision day.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Since then, they’ve had a lot to celebrate, having now been married for five years, and are the only couple from their season still going strong.

MAFS star Danielle Dodd gives us a sneak peek of their baby girl

The Dodds are now a family of five, as Danielle recently gave birth to their third child.

Danielle’s Instagram followers have been following her pregnancy journey on social media, and she just shared an update about her new bundle of joy.

The 35-year-old gave us a sneak peek of her baby girl in a new post, but she didn’t share many details about the newborn.

The photo showed the baby lying comfortably on her side, and her face was cropped out.

“She’s here! She is happy and healthy and hungry. She is perfection,” wrote Danielle in the post. “Introductions to follow in the next few days after she gets a chance to meet her big brother and sister.”

“Thank you for all the sweet thoughts and prayers over this last week! I am recovering well and can’t wait to share all the details!” she added.

Danielle and Bobby Dodd recently celebrated five years of marriage

A few months ago, Danielle and Bobby had another special moment worth celebrating– their wedding anniversary.

March 23, 2023, marked five years since the couple tied the knot as strangers on MAFS and vowed to stick things out through thick and thin.

Well, they’ve remained true to those vows and can proudly count themselves among the few success stories from the show.

Danielle posted a slew of photos from her wedding day and other memorable moments over the years, along with a sweet tribute to her husband.

“We are celebrating FIVE years of marriage TODAY!” announced Danielle, who noted that she can’t wait to celebrate “10, 20 and 50 years one day! “

“There is no one else I would rather experience all of these things with than you babe! I can’t even believe the things we have accomplished in just five years!” she added.

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus.