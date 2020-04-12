Married at First Sight spoilers: Are Jessica and Austin still married?

Fans of Married at First Sight were not pleased with the crop of couples chosen by the experts for season 10.

However, there was one couple that gave us a glimmer of hope — Jessica and Austin.

They started slow and seemed to build on their relationship as the days progressed, and seemed to be the only couple who was genuinely committed to the process.

However, since we know things can change with the drop-of-a-hat, we’re left to wonder if they were able to maintain their relationship after the show ended.

Are Austin and Jessica still together?

By all accounts, these fan favorites seem to still be together.

They’ve kept a low profile on social media, and I’m sure their contracts prevent them from going public until the final episode airs.

This means you won’t see the two being #couplesgoals online or screaming their love for each other from the rooftops.

However, a photo recently surfaced on Instagram leading fans to believe that Jessica and Austin were indeed able to make things work after cameras stopped rolling.

We believe the couple is still together based on a picture of the two watching TV, which surfaced a few weeks into the new season, as well as a video of the two together in LA (both stars were wearing their wedding rings!)

The photo which was posted in stories on the IG page, mafsfan “shows the pair watching a new episode of the show, indicating the picture was likely taken sometime after Season 10 aired in January.”

There’s more evidence that the two are still in wedded bliss

There was also a photo and video shared by @mafsfan that showed the two together at a restaurant called Tequila Jacks in Long Beach, California while Lifetime was filming the reunion special.

According to the Instagrammer, both reality stars were wearing their wedding rings, so we believe the two are still together today.

Jessica and Austin’s relationship

The two have certainly had their share of ups and downs on the show, but their issues pale in comparison to the deep-rooted problems evident in the other couples’ marriages.

Jessica has revealed in previous episodes her disappointment that Austin had not yet said the words “I Love You,” and she also shared her concerns about him constantly traveling for work.

Nonetheless, the pair seemed committed to fixing whatever issues popped up in their unconventional marriage, and many viewers feel that they could go all the way.

We won’t know for sure if Austin and Jessica committed to remaining married after the 8-week experiment, but so far, the signs are saying that these two are still together.

The season 10 finale of Married at First Sight will air this Wednesday @8/7 central on Lifetime.