MAFS alums share Decison Day predictions for the Season 18 couples

The Married at First Sight alums have been tuned in to Season 18 and they recently appeared on a spin-off special to discuss the show.

Instead of the MAFS Afterparty episode, we were treated to Decision Day Dish, hosted by Monique Kelly.

The Tell All Special has become a staple, with former cast members returning to discuss the current season.

This time fan favorites Woody and Amani Randall were joined by Paige Banks and Season 17 cast member Chloe Brown.

The show also brought two alums out of hiding, Sonia Granados from Season 4 and Vanessa Nelson, who appeared in Season 3.

The group had plenty to say about the season, including the messy cheating scandal with Madison Myers and David Trimble.

However, we have some clips about their Decision Day predictions.

MAFS alums make predictions about Decision Day

Only two Season 18 couples are left in the game, and one pair is hanging on by a thread.

Let’s start with the good news, Thomas and Camille because the alums are on the same page about these lovebirds.

“I definitely think they’ll stay together,” said Vanessa. “They’re both open to the process and they’re very patient with each other. I see them staying together; I see them being happy.”

The others were also confident that the couple would say yes to staying married on Decision Day.

Sonia opined that the Season 18 couple is in it for the long haul and Amani and Woody also reiterated the sentiment.

“I definitely think they’re going to stay together and I think not just after Decision Day but like forever,” said Amani.

Woody added, “Yeah, they’re giving me forever vibes.”

The alums are convinced Juan and Karla will get divorced

While all the MAFS alums were confident about Thomas and Camille’s marriage, the same can’t be said for Juan and Karla.

Viewers are convinced there is no hope for these Season 18 newlyweds and they’re not the only ones.

Sonia thinks Juan will be the one to say “no” on Decision Day, leading to their divorce, but Paige is betting on a “no” from them both.

“I kind of feel like Karla’s only going to say no because she thinks he’s going to say no,” Amani reasoned. “But if he says yes first, I feel like she would say yes.”

However, Woody doesn’t see a world where these two stay together, noting that Karla knows Juan isn’t her person.

Meanwhile, Chloe was on the same page as Amani, noting that whatever decision Juan makes, Karla will follow suit. But she thinks the response will be “no.”

Do you agree with the alums’ predictions that Camille and Thomas will stay married and Juan and Karla will call it quits?

Married at First Sight airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.