MAFS Afterparty: Michelle Tomblin plans to dig deeper into the cheating scandal

From now on, call her Detective Michelle Tomblin because her investigation into husband David Trimble’s mystery text has led to a shocking revelation.

However, the Season 18 bride is not done yet.

During her latest appearance on the Married at First Sight Afterparty, Michelle admitted that while she feels “validated,” she has plenty of questions for Madison and David.

The 38-year-old started to suspect the duo when David accidentally sent her a raunchy text after a night out.

He initially claimed it was for his cousin, then changed his story and said it was for a woman named Tiffany.

Michelle was convinced the message was meant for Madison, and she was right.

In Episode 15, the cheating spouses declared their feelings for each other, sending Madison’s husband, Allen Slovick, into a tailspin.

Michelle Tomblin has more questions for David and Madison

Michelle was a guest on the latest episode of MAFS Afterparty and discussed the explosive episode with host Keshia Knight Pulliam.

The blonde beauty confessed that she had questions for Madison and David, including when things started.

“There’s a lot of things that I’m still wondering that I don’t know, like ‘how long has this been going on?'” shared Michelle.

She continued, “There’s no way that because they were caught, they were like, ‘Oh, we like each other today.'”

The MAFS star feels ‘validated’ now that the truth is out

During her appearance on MAFS Afterparty, the jilted bride admitted that she feels “validated” now that the truth is out.

Michelle first aired her suspicions to castmates Emem Obot and Camille Parsons, but she had no proof.

She refused to let it go and even questioned Madison about it at the retreat, but she denied it.

Michelle also took her suspicions to Madison’s husband, Allen, who initially expressed doubt about anything inappropriate between his wife and David.

However, by the end of the right, it was confirmed when David sat Allen down and revealed he had a connection with Madison.

“I was right and that feels good in the sense that I wasn’t making these things up and stirring up drama,” noted Michelle. “There was truth to what I was feeling.”

In the upcoming Episode 16, The Experts Have Questions, we will witness the aftermath of David and Madison’s decision.

Not only will the experts, Dr. Pia Holec, Dr. Pepper Schwartz, and Pastor Cal Roberson, have a sitdown with the deceitful duo, but the cast will also express their feelings about the situation.

Married at First Sight airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.