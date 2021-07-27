MAFS Season 7 in Dallas update: Here’s who stayed together and who divorced

The Married at First Sight season based in Dallas ended with all the couples choosing to stay together, but relationships change over time. Pic credit: Lifetime

While the current season of Married at First Sight is in Houston, that wasn’t the first time the series took the Lone Star state.

Taking it back to Season 7, it was the last experiment that chose to focus on only three couples instead of the current five offered now.

Despite all the newlyweds agreeing to forever on Decision Day, only one match still stands. Here’s who stayed together and who’s divorced from the Married at First Sight season based in Dallas.

Danielle Dodd and Bobby Dodd are married with two kids

Not only are Danielle and Bobby the most successful story of this season, but one of the best matches ever of the franchise.

Sharing instant chemistry from day one, this couple knew they wanted their marriage to work.

The biggest conflict they faced was Bobby’s belief in traditional gender roles. Bobby was surrounded by his sisters staying home to be caretakers for their children, so it was only natural that he’d expect his wife to do the same.

Since getting married at first sight, Bobby and Danielle have welcomed two children into the MAFS family.

Dave Flaherty and Amber Martorana are divorced

While these two shared an instant attraction at the aisle, the issues slowly popped up between Dave and Amber.

Dave expressed that, unlike his blonde wife, his usual type was a brunette. This hit on Amber’s insecurities, and after being rated a 7.5 by her husband, caused her to struggle in the relationship.

Not only were there problems with insecurities, once Dave found out Amber dated one of his friends, but he also found the news “gut-wrenching.”

Despite saying yes to Decision Day, things quickly went downhill for the couple when the cameras turned off and the two chose to separate for good.

Mia Bally and Tristan Thompson are divorced

Who can forget Mia Bally and Tristan Thompson? While there was a crazy amount of sparks between these two, no one could’ve predicted what would happen next.

On the way to their honeymoon, Mia shocked MAFS fans when she was detained at the airport for stalking charges. Although she initially denied the charges, she would later come clean to admit to knowing the accuser.

Despite all of this, the couple continued to give the relationship a chance and chose to stay together after Decision Day.

At the reunion, the couple revealed they ultimately couldn’t make things work. Since the show wrapped, Tristan has proposed to his long-time girlfriend Rachel Ashley.

