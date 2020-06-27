MAFS: Tristan Thompson and Rachel Ashley’s wedding still on despite coronavirus pandemic

Married at First Sight alum Tristan Thompson and Rachel Ashley’s wedding is still on despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Viewers first met Tristan during Season 7 of the hit Lifetime show. He married Mia Bally in the premiere, and the couple quickly became a fan-favorite couple.

They had a relationship plagued with problems including, cheating allegations, Mia’s troubled past, and continuous fighting. Tristan and Mia eventually divorced after less than a year of marriage.

Finding the one

His marriage to Mia left an impact on Tristan. However, he didn’t let that stop him from finding love again.

A couple of months after his divorce to Mia was finalized, Tristan introduced fans to his new girlfriend, also known as Rachel White. Tristan gushed over his new woman on social media, making their romance official on Valentine’s Day 2019.

Rachel, who is Miss World America Texas beauty pageant winner, is all about her man. She has taken on MAFS haters to defend Tristan. Rachel has even put Tristan’s ex, Mia, on blast a few times.

Months after taking their relationship public, Tristan revealed the couple had moved to Dallas together. They were thrilled to be starting a new chapter in the life they were building together.

Getting married in a pandemic

Tristan and Rachel announced their engagement in June 2019. He proposed with a large pear-shaped diamond ring, declaring Rachel the purpose in his life.

She shared the happy news on Instagram, proudly showing on her bling. Rachel revealed they had set a wedding date for July 2020. Little did the couple know their wedding date would be in the middle of a world health crisis.

Like many engaged couples, Tristan and Rachel were forced to decide if they should move forward with their wedding or cancel. They have opted to still get married.

The bride to be shared the news on Instagram, revealing they had just obtained their marriage license. Rachel and Tristan are set to wed on July 10, 2020. They were initially scheduled to have the wedding at The Post Oak Hotel in Houston.

There is no question Tristan and Rachel have had to alter their wedding plans. However, the pandemic and changes aren’t impacting their joy. They have each been using social media to count down the days until they are husband and wife.

Tristan Thompson and his fiancé Rachel Ashley can’t wait to get married. It is one reason they are not altering their wedding plans because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In less than a month, the Married at First alum will once again be hitched. This time though, instead of marrying a stranger, he is marrying his soulmate.

Married at First Sight: Couples Cam airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.