Married at First Sight’s Danielle and Bobby Dodd are expecting baby number two — Here’s when she is due

Married at First Sight stars Danielle and Bobby Dodd are expecting baby number two. The happy parents shared their news this week, even revealing Danielle’s due date.

Bobby and Danielle are already parents to 15-month-old daughter, Olivia. The toddler was on hand to help the family announce it was expanding.

Married at First Sight: Couples Cam

As fans know, Danielle and Bobby are currently appearing on the MAFS spin-off, Couples Cam. The most recent episode kicked off Danielle’s pregnancy news.

After a faint blue line appeared on the pregnancy test, Danielle was convinced she was pregnant. Bobby, on the other hand, thought it meant she was not.

It turns out, Danielle was right. Much to the shock and surprise of both of them, Olivia was getting a sibling.

When is Baby Dodd due?

Along with the pregnancy test drama on the Lifetime show, the couple used Instagram to share their news.

Danielle posted a photo of Olivia with a smile on her face, wearing a t-shirt that said big sister and standing next to a sonogram picture.

“It’s official! Olivia has a baby brother or sister coming January of 2021!!” Danielle captioned the adorable photo.

Hours later, Danielle followed up her post with photos of an unhappy Olivia looking at the sonogram. Danielle joked it was not the Christmas present Olivia wanted.

The happy couple further expressed their joy in an interview with People magazine. They feel blessed and lucky to be adding another addition to their little family.

“Olivia has changed our lives in so many positive ways, and we can’t wait to be able to give her a sibling.” Danielle shared with the magazine.

As for how Olivia truly feels about becoming a big sister, her parents say she is thrilled. Of course, Olivia is still pretty young to understand what it means to have a sibling.

Bobby and Danielle do know the special bond between siblings. They each have multiple siblings. The couple is excited Olivia will have the experience of growing up with a brother or sister.

Fans first met Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd on Season 7 of Married at First Sight. They are one of the reality TV show’s success stories.

Now that they are expecting their second child, Bobby and Danielle are further showing the haters their love is the real deal. They married as strangers but now are a beautiful, loving family welcoming a new addition next year.

Married at First Sight: Couples Cam airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.