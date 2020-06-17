Married at First Sight Season 11 premiere date and cast announced — Meet the new couples

It’s time to get excited about Married at First Sight again as the premiere date and cast for Season 11 in New Orleans have been announced.

Just like the last couple of seasons, there will be five couples, all hailing from in and around the greater NOLA area.

Those who have been missing out on their favorite Lifetime series have every reason to jump for joy at this announcement because MAFS is returning with brand new episodes in less than a month.

The three marriage experts — Dr. Viviana Coles, Dr. Pepper Schwartz, and Pastor Cal Roberson — are also returning when Married at First Sight comes to The Big Easy.

The cast of Married at First Sight Season 11

Kinetic Content has finally released the identities of five couples who tied the knot on Married at First Sight and it already looks to be an exciting season.

The first couple is Woody, a 30-year-old teacher, and coach from New Orleans, who will marry 29-year-old Armani, a New Orleans transplant who is passionate about non-profit work. She was born in NorCal and raised in Chicago before moving to Louisiana.

Miles and Karen are also slated to appear on Season 11 of Married at First Sight. Miles is 26 years old and hails from Spartanburg, SC. He also works with children and decided to give MAFS a chance, because otherwise, he felt that his options were limited when it came to finding a partner.

Karen is a 30-year-old human resources professional that grew up in Baton Rouge and now lives and works in New Orleans. After five years of being single, she is ready to settle down and hopes the experts will find her the perfect match.

Bennett is a 28-year-old artistic director for a theater in New Orleans. He is originally from New Jersey and cites a “string of bad relationships” that led him to choose the Married at First Sight path.

His new bride is Amelia, a 27-year-old Richmond, VA native who just finished her medical residency in New Orleans and aspires to be a doctor just like her mother.

Brett is a 35-year-old AWS Cloud Practitioner who was born and raised in Gretna, LA. He embraces the idea of appearing on Married at First Sight and letting the experts pick his mate because of the long history of arranged marriages.

His new bride is 30 years old and was born and raised in Bossier City, LA. Olivia is a nurse who worked and completed her Masters in Nursing degree in Iowa before relocating to New Orleans so she could be closer to home.

Henry was born and raised in Arabi, LA. Now, this 35-year-old groom has established a career in clinical recruiting for one of the largest healthcare systems in the New Orleans area. He claims to have tried every possible way to meet his mate and had no luck – especially with dating apps.

His new bride, Christina, is 30 years old and was born and raised in Houma, LA. After recently ending a five-year relationship, this flight attendant is ready to settle down, though she admittedly wasn’t doing much searching to find her perfect partner.

When does Married at First Sight Season 11 start?

Kinetic Content had quite a bit of good news to share, including the Season 11 premiere date for Married at First Sight. Set your DVR now for Wednesday, July 15 at 8/7c on Lifetime.

In addition, there will be a Married at First Sight Matchmaking Special a week prior to the premiere. Tune in on Wednesday, July 8 at 8/7c to see the relationship experts as they share the journey they took to find the five New Orleans area couples that will appear on Season 11.

The following hour will feature Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier for the Kickoff Special. He will be joined by a group of panelists — Emily Longeretta – Senior Entertainment Editor, Us Weekly; Tierney Bricker – Features Editor/Special Correspondent – E! News; and Max Fata – The Celeb Talk Guy and Angelique Jackson – Events and Lifestyle Producer/Red Carpet reporter – Variety — to discuss all things MAFS, interview fan-favorite couples and begin the countdown to Season 11.

It was also shared that Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam isn’t going away any time soon either. Lifetime has ordered more episodes of the self-shot series featuring the nine successful MAFS couples as they navigate together through the coronavirus pandemic.

Look for Couples’ Cam on Thursday nights in July.

Married at First Sight Season 11 premieres on Wednesday, July 15 at 8/7c on Lifetime.