MAFS star Mia Bally says ex Jared Evans was ‘abusive monster’ as he’s jailed for domestic assault

Married at First Sight star Mia Bally has called her ex Jared Evans an “abusive monster” after he was jailed for domestic assault.

The reality TV personality used her blog and Instagram to reveal what she says is the truth about Jared, who she claims subjected her to an abusive and traumatic relationship.

Mia was first introduced to MAFS fans during Season 7 when she married Tristan Thompson. One of the most explosive moments of the season came when Mia was detained at the airport as the couple was headed to their honeymoon because of stalking claims Jared made against her.

It has now been revealed that Jared was jailed for alleged domestic abuse against another woman earlier this year. In a post highlighting his arrest, Mia said she is now using her own story to support all survivors of abuse.

Mia sets the record straight on MAFS arrest

Mia claimed in a blog post that she was physically and mentally abused by Jared for years when she lived in Louisiana. She said she eventually found the courage to pack her bags, leaving Jared and Louisiana far behind.

She claims Jared continued to try and ruin her life, though, especially once she appeared on the hit Lifetime show.

“When Jared found out I was going to be on the TV Show, Married at First Sight, his false allegations were explosive and shocking: Stalking! As the allegations were quickly dismissed, I claimed my innocence, stating this is a clear controlling and abusive tactic an ex-boyfriend would do,” she explained in her blog. titled “He’s a Reality TV monster, and I have the proof.”

Mia says she never spoke about being abused because she was ashamed and fearful. She claims it is one of the reasons she denied knowing Jared when a MAFS producer asked her about him. After regretting her denial, Mia says she decided to come clean and begin speaking her truth.

“For many people, this is where they thought my story might end on a reality TV show called Married At First Sight. Instead, I started speaking up about being a survivor of abuse and not feeling ashamed about it,” Mia stated.

Telling her story to help others

In an Instagram post directing fans to her blog, Mia said she is speaking out against Jared to get her true story told.

“I filed a police report and order against Jared Evans because I was scared for my life. He retaliated with false allegations shown on the #marriedatfirstsight show. He was recently in jail and facing felony charges for abuse…again. I’m using my Voice to speak up about abusers because the media only shows 10% of what happens versus the 90% truth of the story,” she said in a caption alongside a photo featuring details of Jared’s arrest.

The booking history reveals he was arrested on March 28 this year and spent two nights in jail before being bailed. He is facing two charges — Domestic Abuse Battery, Child Endangerment, and Domestic Abuse Battery.

In her blog post, Mia also revealed how she is actively involved with a charity called Genesis Women’s Shelter, and said she has made it her business to be sure no one feels the pain, helplessness, and shame from an abusive relationship that she claims she did.

“The world can be a bright place for survivors of domestic abuse, if only they find their support. I have every intention of helping to find and create that support,” she wrote.

If you or someone you know needs support, the National Network to End Domestic Violence is available 24/7 at 1-800-799-SAFE(7233) or at https://nnedv.org/.