Mia Bally from Season 7 of Married at First Sight has COVID-19, asks MAFS fans for ‘support and kind thoughts’

Mia Bally from Season 7 of Married at First Sight has COVID-19. She is asking MAFS fans for “support and kind thoughts” during this trying time.

The reality TV personality used Instagram to break the news to her followers, as well as seek some social media support.

On Thursday morning, Mia shared a stunning photo of her all decked out and smiling. The image gave off the opposite vibe of how she was feeling at the time.

Mia shocked fans with a caption of sad news, all while trying to maintain a positive, upbeat vibe.

“Hi Yall, with a sad [heart]. I have Covid-19. I got tested early for it after Wednesday, and it came back positive. I will be self-quarantining for another 14 days, but I would love all of the support and kind thoughts at this time. Be kind, stay inside,” she shared.

The post was immediately flooded with fans wishing Mia a speedy recovery, well wishes, good thoughts, love, and letting her know she is not alone.

Mia didn’t merely ask for fans’ support then walk away. She has been responding to every single fan comment that appears on her post.

Entertaining fans amid coronavirus pandemic

Mia has been using social media to keep fans entertained amid the coronavirus pandemic. She has been posting Tik Tok videos with PSA messages, crazy music, dancing, and Mia making fun of herself.

The goofy Tik Tok videos are not the only way Mia is keeping in touch. She has shared a few Instagram posts reminding her followers of what can be controlled and what can’t be controlled.

Mia is also using this time to reflect on her past and look forward to her future. The Married at First Sight alum recently shared a lengthy Instagram post about falling in love with life and being thankful for even the smallest things in life.

Somethings Mia is thankful for are “sunsets, blue waves, and the smell of fresh rain.”

The timing of Mia’s post regarding being thankful and moving forward came days before her COVID-19 test announcement.

Now more than ever, Mia Bally is taking her own advice of being positive, but seeking the support of her fans, as well. She needs those good vibes and well-wishes as she quarantine’s for the next two weeks.

Since she is in isolation, fans can expect the MAFS Season 7 star to keep them updated on her condition. After all, she will need to keep herself entertained amid quarantine.

