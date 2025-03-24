MAFS’ Karla Juarez discovered Juan ‘lied’ on their wedding day

Karla Juarez has remained silent while Juan Franco went on a social media tirade against her and her family.

However, the Married at First Sight star is finally speaking her truth.

Karla kept it cute during a recent interview, much like she’s been doing all season, but she dropped a surprise about her ex-husband.

The Season 18 bride revealed that Juan told a big lie on their wedding day and she found out about it days later.

It seems that is what Juan was referring to when he accused Karla’s family of blackmail.

He claimed the family wanted him to stop talking negatively about Karla or they would allegedly spill his secret.

Meanwhile, two of Karla’s sisters have denied the blackmail claims but teased a big secret about Juan.

MAFS’ Karla Juarez discovered Juan Franco ‘lied’ on their wedding day

Karla was interviewed on the Positively Uncensored podcast and answered all the questions about the drama between her and Juan.

During the interview, she said their marital issues started on the wedding day.

“It was brought to my attention a couple of days after the wedding that I was lied to on my wedding day,” shared Karla. “In front of both families, he lied to me.”

While we were eager to know more, luckily for Juan, the brunette beauty had no desire to spill his secret, only that it had something to do with his personal life.

“I will not share what his lie is because, unlike him, I have morals,” said Karla.

“I will leave it up to him to share his truth on why it is that his lie caused a wedge between us,” she added.

Karla says Juan’s lie affected their marriage

The Season 18 bride refused to reveal the lie but teased that it had to do with something that happened in Juan’s life before the show.

“That’s why I don’t feel comfortable sharing because it was previous to when he met me,” said Karla, who noted that MAFS producers alerted her to the situation.

“They pulled me aside to make sure that I was aware that he lied to me on the wedding day,” explained that 33-year-old.

However, she admitted that it affected their marriage because Juan changed after she discovered his lie.

Karla also said Juan was a different person when the MAFS cameras were on.

“That’s what I think I noticed very early on with Juan; it’s almost as if he wanted to be a TV character and then be a different way in real life,” said Karla.

Check out Karla’s interview below.

Married at First Sight airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.