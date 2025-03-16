Is Karla Juarez keeping a ‘BIG secret’ about MAFS star Juan Franco?

The unexpected drama between Juan Franco and Karla Juarez is getting worse by the minute, and if you thought it was over, think again.

Now we know more about Juan’s allegations, as two of Karla’s sisters have entered the chat.

They have been responding to his countless comments and videos on Reddit, YouTube, and Instagram, talking about Karla and their family.

However, the sisters reasoned that the Married at First Sight star should focus on his life and the “BIG secret” he’s been keeping.

It seems that information is what Juan was hinting at when he accused the family of blackmailing and threatening him.

In a lengthy Instagram video, he noted that he and Karla signed NDAs and are not allowed to share anything that wasn’t a part of the show.

Juan also accused Karla of creating a bot account to troll him and his new girlfriend.

However, the Juarez family has denied all of those claims.

MAFS star Karla Juarez knows a ‘BIG secret’ about Juan Franco

We’re finally hearing from Karla’s family after Juan made several posts about them over the past few days.

Karla’s sister responded to the MAFS star’s comments, in which he talked about his ex and made accusations against the Juarez family.

“Juancho, now that you got that off your chest, do you want to tell them the REAL reason it didn’t work out and the BIG secret Karla had to keep for you after only knowing you for 24 hours? I’ll sit here and wait.”

Juan responded, telling her he hadn’t said anything about his ex that viewers didn’t see on the show.

Karla’s sister replied to the 36-year-old, slamming his blackmail claims.

“It’s not blackmail,” she reasoned. “It’s an invitation to speak the truth. Trying to defame Karla with your lies will not get rid of your insecurities, Juanchito.”

Conversation between Juan Franco and Karla Juarez’s sister. Pic credit: @mafsfan/Instagram

Karla Juarez’s family denies Juan’s online claims

Karla has not said anything about the ongoing drama, but her family has been responding to Juan’s claims.

Another of the MAFS star’s sisters, Giuliana Juarez, also posted a message about the situation.

“What is disheartening is that he went and made a video stating that Karla and my family are blackmailing him (we are not).” She wrote, “creating fake accounts to harass him (we have not).”

She continued, “He loves to go on forums to speak on all the things he finds negative about my sister but doesn’t mention his truth.”

Message from Karla Juarez’s sister. Pic credit: @mafsfan/Instagram

