MAFS’ Juan says he’s being ‘threatened and blackmailed’ by Karla’s family

Things have taken a nasty turn between Karla Juarez and her ex Juan Franco and the Season 18 groom is airing it all out online.

Juan recently shared a screenshot of a bot account he claimed Karla created to bully him and his girlfriend.

However, that wasn’t the end of it.

The Season 18 groom said he’s being “threatened and blackmailed” by Karla’s family because of what he said about her on the show.

In a lengthy video posted online, Juan noted that he had respect for his ex and her family, until now.

He also threatened legal action and mentioned that his lawyer had already been informed about the situation.

Juan Franco accuses Karla Juarez’s family of threats and blackmail

The gloves are off and Juan is airing out all the drama from behind the scenes with Karla and her family.

The MAFS star shared a seven-minute video on Instagram and said, “I’m being threatened and blackmailed under an NDA, bot accounts; this is crazy! WOW!!!”

“I really, truly hate that it has come to this. It’s sad,” said Juan in the clip. “It’s sad because my experience so far on Married at First Sight has been great.”

However, things have turned sour because Karla’s family is unhappy with his comments about the brunette beauty.

“They’re literally blackmailing me because I’m talking my truth,” said Juan, reasoning that he hadn’t said anything that didn’t air on the show.

He noted that confidential things happened between him and Karla and that they “signed NDAs and said that we weren’t going to share.”

“Now they want me to change my narrative and they’re blackmailing me and telling me that if I don’t talk nice about Karla…then you know,” said Juan.

The entrepreneur also expressed concern about the bot account that posted a nasty message about him and his new girlfriend, adding, “Who knows that they’re going to post on that account?”

The MAFS star is prepared to take legal action

Juan stated in the clip that he is ready to take legal action against Karla’s family if matters continue.

“I really thought highly of Karla and her family until now because this is just crazy…and I just hate for this to go into legal,” said the MAFS star.

Juan said he doesn’t want things to go that way and should be able to speak his truth without threats.

“I have a lawyer; he’s already engaged and we will go after whoever we need to go after if they’re jeopardizing my integrity and reputation,” he noted.

Married at First Sight airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.