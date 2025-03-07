MAFS’ Emem Obot and Brandon Williams: Are they still together?

Emem Obot and Brandon Williams caused a commotion on the latest Married at First Sight episode with their fast-paced romance.

However, is the couple still together today?

Emem is getting roasted on social media for jumping into a relationship with Brandon, whom she met in middle school.

The duo connected online after her split from Ikech Ojore and we saw their first date in Episode 18.

Brandon — who was also going through a divorce after a 10-year marriage — wasted no time locking down the nurse practitioner.

Subscribe to our Married at First Sight newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

In the same episode, we saw the duo on another date and by the end, they were engaged.

Emem’s castmates aired doubt about Brandon after their first meeting, and MAFS viewers are also skeptical about the relationship.

However, did Emem and Brandon prove the naysayers wrong and are still going strong after their surprise engagement?

Are Emem and Brandon still together after their shocking engagement?

The MAFS preview for the upcoming reunion was a big clue about whether or not Emem and Brandon are still together.

If you need us to clarify, then yes, they are.

The Season 18 reunion took almost a year after the cast members filmed the show, and during the event, Brandon and Emem were still together.

Furthermore, Emem recently shared an Instagram Story about her beau taking good care of her while she was sick.

“When Bae gets you pepper soup because you’re under the weather,” she wrote, tagging Brandon in the post.

Emem and Brandon had a big surprise at the MAFS reunion

Emem and Brandon have a penchant for shocking their castmates, and they have a big one in store at the reunion.

The two-part event begins on March 11, but viewers must wait for Part 2 to see the couple’s surprise.

The synopsis teases that the move will leave everyone speechless and @mafsfan recently shared a spoiler about the episode.

The fan page noted in an Instagram Story, “According to the preview, the surprise will be that Emem and her new man Brandon will ‘get married’ on the reunion.”

However, there’s a catch.

While viewers will see the spontaneous duo getting married on the show, it will not be an official wedding.

“I heard it’s more of a commitment ceremony since they cannot get divorced until the show finishes airing (per their contract),” the Instagram post noted.

Emem Obot’s reunion day surprise revealed. Pic credit: @mafsfan/Instagram

What do you think of Emem and Brandon’s shocking engagement? Sound off in the comments below,

Married at First Sight airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.