MAFS spoiler: Emem Obot teases her new man

If you don’t like spoilers, sorry, because this is a big one.

However, if you’re a fan of Emem Obot and have been crossing your fingers that she’ll get her happily ever after, you’ll enjoy reading this one.

Emem has a new man, and we have proof that he’s already treating her the way she deserves to be treated.

There’s still a way to go before the rest of the world finds out if the nurse practitioner chose to stay married to Ikechi Ojore on Decision Day.

However, if you checked out our Season 18 spoiler, you already know their marriage did not last.

That shouldn’t be surprising to anyone because viewers were suspicious of Ikechi from the first episode.

He’s tried out for MAFS a few times before finally getting cast on the Chicago installment, and it seems his goal was to get on TV and promote his poetry.

He’s shown no interest in his wife or a future with her; instead, he seems jealous and bitter that she’s more successful than he is.

However, we knew there was better out there for Emem, and we’re happy to share that she has found just that.

MAFS star Emem Obot teases her new “bae”

We wanted to spy on Emem’s Instagram page, but unfortunately, she went private before the show aired and before accepting our friend request.

However, we still managed to get a peek at her Instagram Story before we were locked out, and it was juicy.

The MAFS star didn’t just post a message about her new man; she also tagged him in the Story.

Emem was feeling sick, and she shared a photo holding a plate of soup.

“When bae gets you pepper soup because you’re under the weather,” wrote the 35-year-old.

Emem Obot mentions her new man. Pic credit: @ememobot/Instagram

Here’s what we know about Emem’s new guy

The MAFS star saved us the trouble of having to scour the internet for hints of her new bae because she tagged him in the Instagram Story.

Unfortunately, his page is also private, but we managed to find out a few details.

Social media page for Emem Obot’s boyfriend, Brandon Williams. Pic credit: @wyse_bwill/Instagram

His name is Brandon Williams Sr., and according to his private Instagram page, he’s a fire lieutenant and a mental health advocate.

Emem’s new man is also a father of two, with a daughter named Autumn and a son, BJ.

That’s all we know for now because Brandon has mysteriously disappeared from the platform, and the website in his bio was a bust.

Either way, we’re happy that although the MAFS experts failed Emem, she has found someone worthy of her time.

Married at First Sight airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.

