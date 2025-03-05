MAFS fans slam Emem over ‘rebound’ engagement: ‘this is embarrassing’

Emem Obot is living her best life after she split from Ikechi Ojore, but her fast engagement has Married at First Sight fans slamming her online.

The 35-year-old is being called “embarrassing” for rebounding with her new fiance, Brandon Williams, soon after ending her marriage.

They’re not the only ones who think the Season 18 bride is moving too fast; her friends Camille Parsons and Karla Juarez also shared similar sentiments.

In the latest episode, Brandon met Emem’s friends, and the always-outspoken Karla immediately spotted a few red flags.

One was that Brandon was in the process of getting divorced after a 10-year marriage. The other was that he had two kids and was admittedly couchsurfing at this sister’s house.

Meanwhile, Brandon and Emem moved at lightning speed.

The next time they met with the group, the couple had gotten engaged.

MAFS viewers blast Emem for her rebound romance

Emem is not receiving the congratulatory messages typical of engagements; instead, she’s facing backlash on social media.

“Umm. Emem, this is embarrassing, babe🥴 We know you had a rough run girly, but immediately rebounding with Forehead from the 5th grade is NOT IT,” wrote an X user.

Someone else queried, “Something is wrong with Emem- how are you going to jump in a whole relationship weeks after saying you wanted to divorce Icky and getting engaged to a man who is also still married?”

One MAFS viewer said, “Brandon proposing to Emem 12 days after ‘decision day’ while neither of them are officially divorced is the biggest red flag that I’ve ever seen! “

Another commenter added, “What in the world is this timeline??? Emem, 12 days after decision day and you getting engaged again? #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS.”

Ikechi Ojore doesn’t think Emem’s romance will last

Ikechi was shocked when he arrived at the group event, and Emem’s new man boldly introduced himself as her fiance.

That was enough for the 41-year-old to bolt out of there, claiming he was going on a date.

However, he had plenty to say about Emem and her new man, claiming his ex-wife’s quick engagement proved his point.

Ikechi was convinced Emem just wanted to be married, and it did not matter who she was married to.

According to the poet, her rebound romance proves he was right, and he doesn’t see that relationship lasting more than a few weeks.

Do you think Emem is moving too fast with Brandon? Sound off in the comments below.

Married at First Sight airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.