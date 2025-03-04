Emem Obot’s surprise engagement plays out in MAFS sneak peek

Ikechi Ojore, who?

Emem Obot slammed that door shut after signing the divorce papers and she’s not looking back.

In a teaser for Episode 18, New Love is in the Air, Emem proves she has moved on with her new beau, Brandon Williams.

However, viewers won’t be the only ones who get a big surprise in the episode; Emem does as well when Brandon pops the question.

MAFS fans will learn more about Emem’s fiance and how they met and reconnected after her messy split from Ikechi.

Monsters and Critics shared the engagement news in January, thanks to @mafsfan, who always has the hot tea in advance.

The MAFS fan page dropped the bombshell news in November 2024, a few weeks after Season 18 started to air.

We also spotted the huge rock on Emem’s finger during her Afterparty appearances as proof that the spoiler was true.

Emem Obot introduces her new beau Brandon Williams in an MAFS sneak peek

PEOPLE shared a sneak peek of Episode 18, which features Emem and Brandon enjoying a romantic date at 2D Restaurant in Chicago.

Emem talks about her failed marriage to Ikechi, telling the cameras that she got her happily ever after and still credits the show for that.

“If I had not gone through the process of Married at First Sight, I probably would not move this fast,” admits the 36-year-old. “Even though things didn’t work with me and Ikechi, I know that I still want to be in a partnership.”

“Brandon is putting it all out on the table,” she continues. “That’s what I want. That’s what I came into this experience for.”

Meanwhile, Brandon had something else to put on the table: marriage!

Brandon pops the question to Emem

The scene shows a solo Brandon in front of the camera as an MAFS producer asks him, “What’s next for y’all?”

Meanwhile, Brandon’s plan is already in motion, and as Emem joins the conversation, he kisses her and says, “I want to tell you something.”

He then gets down on one knee, much to Emem’s surprise, and asks her, “Will you marry me?”

“Yes,” responds the MAFS star.

After the surprise engagement, Emem shares that she’s confident about her decision to marry Brandon.

“I am not scared, not even a little bit,” says a smiling bride-to-be. “He’s made it very clear that he wants this forever.”

Married at First Sight airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.