MAFS alums Emem and Brandon react to criticism about their relationship

Emem Obot and her fiance Brandon Williams have heard the criticisms about their fast-paced romance.

However, despite the naysayers, the couple is still going strong.

The duo shared an update on their relationship in a joint interview and addressed the negative comments about their relationship.

Married at First Sight fans were skeptical when Brandon came into the picture only weeks after Emem’s split from Ikechi Ojore.

He popped the question on camera soon after they met, and Emem said yes.

Many were convinced that Brandon was only there for the cameras, as his over-the-top personality rubbed some the wrong way.

However, now that the fanfare has subsided and the season is over, is it still smooth sailing for Brandon and Emem?

MAFS’ Emem Obot and Brandon Williams defend their fast-paced romance

Emem and Brandon joined former Love is Blind contestant Amber “AD” Desiree on her new podcast, What’s the Reality, and nothing was off limits.

Before her fiance joined the interview, the MAFS star talked about her rocky marriage to Ikechi and her shady speech during their final sit-down.

While she wasn’t sorry for what she said, Emem admitted, “I’m sorry for how I said it. I could have used better words that were less harsh.”

The 36-year-old has moved on from that, and now, she’s all about her future with Brandon.

Admittedly, though, she understands why people are skeptical about their romance.

“I can see how people have their own interpretations of Brandon, especially because they don’t know the history,” said Emem, noting that her beau has been properly vetted.

After her initial date with Brandon, Emem discovered that her brothers, other family members, and friends had known him for decades.

After speaking to them, she had no hesitations about the type of man he was.

Brandon reacts to comments about his over-the-top personality

The duo discussed the reaction to Brandon’s bold personality, with people assuming it was all for the cameras.

The MAFS star affirmed that her beau is the same person whether the cameras are on or off.

“He’s a big energy, and anyone who knows him knows that is exactly who he is,” said Emem. “If you go around our old neighborhood, they will say this is exactly who he’s been since the beginning.”

As for those who claim that Brandon is over the top, he laughingly responded, “I don’t care.”

“I was just being me,” he added. “That’s me; I live life unapologetically.”

Despite the skeptics, the happy couple is committed to their relationship and is making plans for marriage and babies in the future.

Check out Emem Obot and Brandon Williams’ interview below.

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus on Lifetime.