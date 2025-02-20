MAFS fans react to Emem’s letter to Ikechi: ‘I wish you nothing but the worst’ 

In the latest episode of Married at First Sight, Ikechi Ojore and Emem Obot ended their marriage for good.

After several weeks of putting effort into her marriage and receiving only criticism, Emem reached her breaking point.

In the couple’s final sitdown with the experts, Emem had some last words for her husband, telling the 41-year-old, “I wish you nothing but the worst.”

Viewers urged Emem to kick Ikechi to the curb when he called her aggressive several weeks ago.

However, she continued to give him first, second, and third chances, even after he moved out of their shared apartment.

Emem had the patience of a saint throughout the process, but she finally reached the end of her rope, and the epic read she gave Ikechi was well worth the wait.

MAFS viewers react to Emem Obot’s final words to Ikechi

Emem was biting her tongue for a while, but in her final faceoff with Ikechi, she gave him a mouthful.

After the scene aired, MAFS viewers took to social media to applaud the 35-year-old.

“I am SO glad Emem FINALLY got to speak her mind!” wrote an X user. “That fool and the experts played in her face all season! ‘I wish you nothing but the WORST.’ Sometimes when people go low, you have to go lower. 😆.”

“When Emem pouted her lip!! ‘I wish you nothing but the worst!’ Chillleeee #MarriedAtFirstSight” said someone else.

Someone shared a photo of Pastor Cal, Dr. Pia, and Dr. Pepper, writing, “The experts looking on proudly and trying not to laugh as Emem destroyed Ikewchi with her letter and list of therapists 💀😂.”

Another commenter said, “Emem is handling business – finally!! She should have been giving Ikechi this work from the time he started acting out and disrespecting her. Good for Emem!”

Ikechi Ojore responds after getting dragged by Emem

Ikechi was left speechless after Emem read him to filth during their final moments.

However, he finally found his voice when he stepped outside for a last confessional.

Not willing to accept the L for his behavior all season, the MAFS groom claimed Emem’s reaction was what he had been dealing with the entire time.

“Tonight y’all got a taste of what I had to go through,” he said, adding that Emem took every opportunity to go after him during their marriage.

He also had some final words, telling the cameras, “I’d rather be old and single than miserably married.”

Married at First Sight airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.