MAFS alum Paige Banks has found ‘endless love’ as she announces engagement

Married at First Sight fans are celebrating because fan-favorite Paige Banks is engaged.

The soon-to-be Mrs Williams proudly shared the happy news declaring that she had finally found “endless love.”

If there’s one person from the franchise who deserves a happily ever after it’s Paige, after her torturous journey in Season 12.

Things have turned around for Paige since then and we’ve been watching her journey through the lens of social media.

One by one, her dreams have been realized and earlier this year, the MAFS star and her now fiance, Justin Williams welcomed their first child together.

Their daughter Nova Rae Banks-Williams was born on February 26, and since then the new mom has been soaking up all the moments with her newborn.

Now, Paige is getting ready for another big life moment: walking down the aisle and becoming the wife she’s always dreamed of.

Paige Banks shared snaps of her engagement photos on Instagram, posting her stunning ring and a photo of her and Justin staring lovingly at each other.

“From our first date on the Ferris Wheel to a proposal a year later, 4.13.24 marks the beginning of our forever,” wrote the MAFS star in the caption. “Who knew one ride could lead to a lifetime of love 🎡❤️.”

The Ferris wheel emoji in Paige’s post has a special meaning because that was the backdrop to their first outing.

Here’s how Justin Williams proposed to Paige Banks

Paige shared details of her engagement with PEOPLE, revealing that the romantic moment occurred somewhere special to both of them.

The engagement went down on Justin and Paige’s first anniversary after they returned to a Ferris wheel to take photos at the place they first met.

However, she soon learned that Justin had something else in store, and their day out was more than just a photoshoot.

“He just was reflecting on the year we had together and how much he loved me and wanted to continue doing life with me,” shared the former MAFS star. “[He] said he got me a necklace for our one year, and once I opened it I saw the ring and was pleasantly surprised.”

