Paige Banks shares quote about biggest lesson this year following toxic MAFS experiment

Season 13 of Married at First Sight had its controversy but fans will never forget the drama that unfolded on Season 12 between Chris Williams and Paige Banks.

Dropping the bomb he was expecting a baby only a few days into marriage, Paige was taken on an emotional rollercoaster during her time of the social experiment.

The 27-year-old recently took to Instagram and shared a quote about the biggest lesson following the toxic MAFS marriage.

Paige Banks shares a quote about her biggest lesson this year

While it feels like the experiment in Atlanta was long ago, the season’s premiere dropped in January 2020.

With the New Year approaching, Paige shared a quote detailing her biggest takeaway following her toxic MAFS relationship.

“The biggest lesson for me this year has been to just keep going,” the quote read. “Lost everything? Just keep going. Don’t know what you’re doing? Just keep going.”

Reiterating the message of perseverance, “No obstacle has been able to crush me. I keep going.”

Paige clearly didn’t have the best experience on the show but she told Essence that she’s grateful to have a better understanding of who she is.

“I think I was so invested in the ideation of marriage, this process. I put so much trust in what could have been, as opposed to really recognizing what was right in front of me,” she explained. “There was definitely a lot of naiveté. I should have walked away after the wedding, but I wanted to see it through.”

Paige Banks is taking her MAFS experience and writing a book

While Paige experienced a lot of negativity from MAFS fans for trying to keep her vows to her appointed husband, she also received DMs of women who could relate to her story.

“I’ve received a lot of positivity and a lot of transparency in regards to women who have gone through similar accounts that I’ve been through in their marriages, relationships,” the accountant said while in the interview. “I’ve had a lady tell me how she decided to walk away after it was a long-term relationship, I think 10-plus years, just after seeing my situation. So, just seeing those testimonies, I understand that there’s nothing to be ashamed of.”

Understanding the power in sharing her story, Paige is set to release her first book, Turning the Paige, in late 2022.

Married at First Sight premieres Wednesday, January 5 at 8/7c on Lifetime.