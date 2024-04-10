MAFS Season 12 couple Paige and Chris: Where are they now?

It’s hard to forget the disastrous Married at First Sight pairing that was Chris Williams and Paige Banks, but let’s take a rocky walk down memory lane.

We saw the red flags on Paige and Chris’s wedding day and knew this wouldn’t be smooth sailing.

The drama started soon after they tied the knot, with Chris boldly proclaiming that he wasn’t attracted to his wife — despite consummating his marriage not once but twice.

After that shocking moment played out, Chris had another bombshell to drop: his ex-fiance, Mercedes Myrick, was pregnant with his child.

Throughout the season, Paige continued to exercise patience and stick by her husband despite him disrespecting her at every turn.

Viewers eventually grew frustrated with Paige for staying with Chris despite being publicly embarrassed each week.

Shockingly, it wasn’t until the very end that Paige decided to end her marriage and move on with her life.

However, much time has passed since then, so where are Chris and Paige today?

MAFS star Paige Banks recently gave birth to a baby girl

After going through hell on MAFS, Paige finally gets her happy ending.

She introduced the world to her beau, Justin, in 2023 and announced they were expecting their first child together.

She posted gorgeous snaps from her pregnancy shoot as she prepared to be a first-time mom.

The 27-year-old welcomed her baby girl, Nova Rae, in March, and since then, she’s been busy bonding with her newborn.

Nova Rae also has several MAFS aunties, as her mama has remained close with costars Virginia Coombs, Clara Berghaus, Briana Myles, and Haley Harris.

Paige and her castmates have formed a tight bond since their time on the show, and most recently, they all showed up to bid farewell to Clara before her big move to Canada.

Chris Williams deleted his Instagram page again

Chris has been trying to keep a low profile after all the backlash he received from his behavior on the show.

At one point, he took a social media break after going through a bout of depression but later returned once the commotion died down.

Since then, Chris has been focused on his entrepreneurial endeavors and keeping his private life away from social media.

Interestingly, the Atlanta businessman recently debuted a mystery woman on Instagram as they enjoyed a basketball game together.

However, something must’ve gone wrong because the MAFS star has gone MIA again — deactivating his Instagram page for the umpteenth time.

As for Chris’s ex-fiance Mercedes Myrick, she suffered a miscarriage after the baby bombshell played out on Season 12.

She has since cut all ties with Chris after threatening to take out a restraining order against him.

It appears Mercedes is still single and living her best life, recently enjoying a tropical getaway to Colombia.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.