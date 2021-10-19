MAFS: Chris Williams cleans his Instagram page after angry rant, issues apology for airing personal drama

MAFS star Chris Williams cleans Instagram page after angry rant. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight star Chris Williams is regretting his actions yesterday and has since cleaned all evidence from his Instagram page. Chris’s attention-seeking behavior has become the norm for the controversial reality TV personality, who seems to set his sight on a new target each week.

Unfortunately for his ex-fiancee Mercedes Myrick, she became the focus of his angry rant yesterday and his shocking claims against her resulted in a clap back of her own.

Chris accused Mercedes of lying about her pregnancy — after the dramatic revelation aired on the show last season– following his marriage to Paige Banks. While Chris later shared proof that Mercedes had suffered a miscarriage, he changed his tune yesterday and claimed she lied about it all!

However, late last night he deleted all the posts from Instagram and has since apologized.

Chris Williams cleans Instagram page after angry rant

The Married at First Sight star spent all day yesterday bashing his ex-fiancee on Instagram but you won’t find the posts on his page anymore. Last night he did a clean sweep and deleted all evidence of his angry rant which raised eyebrows and resulted in some eye-rolls from people who’ve seen this behavior time and time again.

Chris has since shared another post, this one of a prayer emoji with a simple message that read, “Say a prayer for your boy ASAP. Thanks!”

This comes after he posted on Instagram that Mercedes had lied to him about being pregnant and that it was because of her that he made the decisions he did regarding Paige Banks. He then attempted to issue an apology to Paige in another post, but he wasn’t done with the apology tour just yet.

He also apologized to his former friend Pastor Dwight who he blasted several weeks ago after Dwight expressed that he didn’t think Mercedes was being truthful about her pregnancy. Chris also got offended when Pastor Dwight urged him to take a paternity test before calling it quits with Paige on the show.

Chris didn’t listen but now he’s claiming that Pastor Dwight was right.

Chris Williams says sorry for airing dirty laundry

The former Married at First Sight cast member also shared a message on his Instagram story yesterday and noted that he should not have aired all that on social media.

“I should have kept that internal and private and handled it accordingly!” wrote Chris.” I was wrong in the way I handled the situation. I know better than that…”

He also issued an apology to Mercedes– who by the way has since spoken out and denied Chris’s accusations that she lied about her pregnancy.

Chris added, “I was with Mercedes on and off for two years! I deeply apologize for going public with our private issues!”

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.