MAFS star Paige Banks announces the arrival of her baby girl: ‘We are so in love’

It’s a girl for Paige Banks and her beau Justin who recently welcomed their first child, Nova Rae.

The Married at First Sight star just gave the world a glance at her baby girl, who was born in February.

The first-time mom spent a few weeks bonding with her newborn before announcing the news in a recent post on social media.

Paige shared the most adorable snaps of her growing family with the recent addition of her baby girl and revealed the special meaning behind her name.

The Season 12 star announced her pregnancy in September of 2023 and debuted her boyfriend, Justin in a series of pregnancy photos.

Subscribe to our Married at First Sight newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Justin is already a girl dad, but this is the first child for the MAFS star and she is already “in love” with their daughter.

MAFS star Paige Banks shares first photos of her baby girl, Nova Rae

The MAFS star shared the exciting news on Instagram, telling the world that her baby girl Nova Rae has finally arrived.

The post included a photo of Paige dressed in pink while holding her daughter who was also clad in pink, while the second photo in the slide showed Justin holding his daughter.

“Baby Nova Rae arrived February 26, 2024, and we are so in love 💕✨. #babyannouncement #answeredprayer,” Paige captioned the post.

The proud mama also spoke with PEOPLE and gushed about Nova Rae.

“Nova, what a blessing you are! The past 10 months have been a journey watching and feeling you grow in my tummy and we are so grateful you are finally here!” she said.

Paige also shared the meaning behind her daughter’s name, noting that Nova Rae’s means “Bright Star, because she brings so much light to our lives and Rae because she makes our world go round just like a ray of sunshine.”

The first-time mom also opened up about Nova Rae’s personality, telling the media outlet that she enjoys snuggling, music, and “long naps during the day to keep Mom and Dad up at night.”

MAFS alums are excited to meet Baby Nova

Meanwhile, the MAFS alums couldn’t be happier for Paige as they congratulated her in the comments.

Close friend Clara Berghaus posted, “CONGRATSSSSS baby Nova is already so so loved 🥰🥰.”

Paige’s other bestie, Virginia Coombs wrote, “can’t wait to meet her!!! love you all so much!!!!”

MAFS alums celebrate the new baby. Pic credit: @malana_xoxo/Instagram

“Hiiiiiii Nova girl!!! ❤️,” wrote Briana Myles.

“😍😍😍😍😍 congratulations Paige! She’s perfect!” added Rachel Gordillo.

Married At First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.