Paige Banks ‘shocked happy and anxious’ about her pregnancy

Paige Banks recently surprised Married at First Sight fans with news that she’s expecting her first child.

However, that wasn’t the only surprise that Paige had in store for us. She posted a few photos holding her sonogram and gave us a glimpse of her boyfriend, Justin.

While the MAFS world is still celebrating the exciting news, the soon-to-be-mom recently shared details about her pregnancy, admitting she was “shocked, happy, and anxious” when she found out.

This marks a new chapter for Paige, who thought she was on the road to her happily ever after when she married Chris Williams in Season 12 of the popular Lifetime show.

That turned out to be a complete disaster, and unfortunately for Paige, one of the most toxic marriages we’ve seen on the show.

Week after week, Chris threw out another bombshell revelation that caused embarrassment for his wife.

While we won’t forget that controversial season anytime soon, Paige has put that behind her and is ready for a new chapter.

MAFS star Paige Banks says pregnancy is a ‘new start’

The Married at First Sight star opened up to PEOPLE in a new interview and dished about the moment she discovered she was pregnant.

“I saw the two lines come across the test, and I was shocked, happy, and anxious all at the same time,” Paige confessed.

The 29-year-old has always expressed her desire to be a wife and a mother, and now she has at least one of those ticked off her list.

“I’ve always wanted to be a mother and embrace all of the beautiful possibilities that come with raising and nurturing a child of my own…” Paige admitted. “I felt like God had answered the desires of my heart and gave me something that I had been yearning for.”

“This is the start of a new chapter for me,” declared Paige.

Paige Banks is excited to meet her ‘beautiful angel’

During her chat with the media outlet, Paige shared her excitement about her baby.

“Every time I rub my belly or I experience some crazy morning sickness… I know that my beautiful angel is forming inside of me and ready to make its entrance earthside soon,” said Paige.

So far, she has not revealed the gender of her child or when he or she is expected to make their grand entrance.

Another person Paige has not talked about much is her boyfriend and baby’s father, Justin, with whom she went Instagram official.

She didn’t tag him in the post or share details about their relationship. However, she called him her “safe space…confidant” and “best friend.”

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus.