MAFS star Paige Banks announces pregnancy and debuts her new man

Paige Banks is about to be a mom for the first time, and she announced the pregnancy with the most stunning photos.

The Married at First Sight star looked happier than ever in the images as she held up her sonogram and had a special someone by her side.

Paige has a handsome new beau, and she certainly deserves that after her painful marriage to Chris Williams.

Dubbed one of the most explosive storylines in the show’s history, it’s hard to forget all the shocking revelations that came to light in Season 12.

Paige wanted a husband and family, and she was committed to making her marriage work despite how poorly she was treated by Chris.

Eventually, she got to the end of her rope and decided to end the marriage on Decision Day.

A lot of time has passed since then, and now Paige is in a much better place with lots to look forward to in the future.

MAFS star Paige Banks announces her pregnancy with stunning photos

The Married at First Sight star just shared the news of her pregnancy on Instagram, and her comment section is already flooded with congratulatory messages.

Paige posted some professional shots that showed her with her mystery man as they beamed with pride while holding the sonogram.

“1 Samuel 1:27 “For this child, we have prayed, and the Lord has granted us what we have asked of Him,” Paige wrote in her post.

“I’ve always wanted to be a mother and embrace all of the beautiful possibilities that come with raising and nurturing a child of my own and finally I felt like God had answers the desires of my heart and gave me something that I had been yearning for.”

The 29-year-old didn’t tag her beau in the post but called him her “safe space… confidant and most importantly my best friend.”

“Life isn’t always easy but doing it with you make things so worthwhile and I can’t wait to see you in action with our little love. #pregnancyannouncement #surprise #momtobe #gratefulheart,” she added.

Paige Banks gets love from the MAFS family after her pregnancy announcement

After hearing the news of her pregnancy, Paige’s MAFS family had nothing but kind words to say.

Her castmate Clara Berghaus was the first to comment, “So so soooo happy for you! Aunt Clara can’t wait to meet the newest member of our little gang 🥰🥰.”

“Congratulations!!! How beautiful 😍,” said Amani Aliyya.

Karen Landry wrote, “Paigeeeeee!!! Congrats!!!!! I am so happy for you 💚💚💚💚.”

Pic credit: @malana_xoxo/Instagram

Paige’s Season 12 castmate Haley Harris said, “AHHHH the secret is finally out!!! Can’t wait to add another bb to the group! ❤️.”

Virginia Coombs also added, “YAYYY! So freaking happy for you and can’t wait to meet this little blessing!!! 😍😍.”

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus.