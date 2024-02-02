Paige Banks stuns in pregnancy snaps as she asks MAFS fans to guess baby’s gender

Paige Banks is in her third trimester and is excited to welcome her first child into the world.

It’s seemingly been a smooth pregnancy for the Married at First Sight star, who shared the most stunning pregnancy photos on social media moments ago.

Long-time fans of the show are excited for the Season 12 star because she certainly deserves a happy ending after her nightmare experience on the show.

They took to the comment section to congratulate the mom-to-be and share predictions on the baby’s gender.

We’re currently on Season 17 of the popular Lifetime reality show, but Season 12 will always be memorable.

Subscribe to our Married at First Sight newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The experts matched Paige with a fellow Atlanta native named Chris Williams, and it was drama from start to finish.

Paige stuck with the toxic marriage for as long as she could, but eventually, she chose to end the nightmare, with viewers backing her all the way.

Since then, Paige has put that terrible experience behind her. She’s found a great guy, Justin Williams, and the couple is expecting their first child together.

MAFS star Paige Banks stuns in her pregnancy photoshoot

Paige just gave her Instagram followers an update on her pregnancy with a slide of gorgeous snaps from her pregnancy shoot.

The expectant mama was chic in black as she showcased her baby bump while color-coordinating with Justin. In another photo, Paige was red hot in a floor-length dress that oozed glamour and sophistication.

“Love at first bump. Can’t wait to meet you little one 🥹❤️,” wrote Paige in her post.

“Drop your predictions if you think baby is going to be a girl or boy! #maternityshoot #mommytobe #pregnancyjourneey #thirdtrimester.”

MAFS fans place their bets and send love to Paige on her pregnancy

After Paige shared the images online, her post was littered with congratulatory comments from MAFS fans who witnessed her ill-fate journey in Season 12.

People also placed their predictions about whether she was having a boy or a girl.

“Absolutely beautiful!!! So glad to see that you’re happy and loved by the right man. You deserve it, beautiful queen. #teamboy 💙💙💙,” wrote one commenter.

“I feel like the books are a clue for some reason so Imma say girl & her name is London lol. I could be thinking too hard though lol,” said someone else.

And Instagram wrote, “We are so happy for you girl. I speak for the entire MAFS Viewers Delegation.”

Fans show their support. Pic credit: @malana_xoxo/Instagram

We spotted a few alums in the mix as well, including MAFS success story Jamie Otis, who said, “Love you and soooo happy for you mama ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Meanwhile, Paige’s Season 12 bestie, Virgina Coombs placed her bets on “Team boy!!!”

Several other MAFS stars also showed their love in the comments with hearts and emojis.

Married At First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.