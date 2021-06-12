Mackenzie McKee under fire for encouraging a child to call another child a ‘loser’

Mackenzie McKee of Teen Mom 2 told a child to call another child a “loser” and her fans reacted. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee came under fire after revealing she told a 12-year-old girl to call her ex-boyfriend a “loser.”

The 26-year-old MTV star tweeted about an incident that occurred with her neighbor, whose boyfriend broke up with her.

Mackenzie told her followers, “My 12 year old neighbor came to me crying today because her boyfriend broke up with her and I made her look at herself in the mirror and repeat “I am worthy, I’m beautiful, and he’s a loser” 5 times 😆”

She added, “Like just imagine how much better our middle and high school years could have been had we stayed away from boys…”

Some of Mackenzie’s followers didn’t think her tweet was funny

One of Mackenzie’s followers thought that “loser” wasn’t a proper term to call the boy.

They replied, “As the mother of a son, he isn’t a loser because he decides he doesn’t ‘like’ a girl anymore. He is free to not like anyone is long as he is respectful to her.”

Mackenzie’s tweet that set off her fans. Pic credit: @DouthitKenzie/Twitter

Mackenzie defended her statement, saying, “I don’t know the boy from Adam. It was more of ‘hey boys suck, they have cuties and you are awesome’ ya know girls rule boys drool.

“I think people took this too far. I’m just trying to make her feel better. I forget how the Internet is. My bad.”

Mackenzie thinks her fans took her tweet “too far.” Pic credit: @DouthitKenzie/Twitter

Another one of Mackenzie’s followers told her, “You encouraged a child to call another child a loser.”

Another fan replied, “Yes she did. So what 😂 we will see what you say when your daughter is heart broken[.]”

The first follower added, “I would never encourage my children who are 18 and 13 to call others names!”

Mackenzie’s fans spoke out about her “loser” comment. Pic credit: @DouthitKenzie/Twitter

One follower caused Mackenzie to reflect on her life

A fan wrote, “You should take your own advice.”

A fan told Mackenzie to take her own advice and she fired back. Pic credit: @DouthitKenzie/Twitter

Mackenzie responded and added some sarcasm, writing, “If I could go back… I would change things. Trust me. If you don’t support my life how it is today. Unfollow yo. It’s super easy and free of charge.”

Was Mackenzie referring to her husband, Josh McKee, when she said she would “change” things?

The two have a turbulent relationship history, and many of Mackenzie’s fans aren’t fond of how Josh treats her.

She referred to herself and Josh as the “couple nobody wants together” earlier this year.

Mackenzie, who admitted she went “psycho” on camera for Teen Mom OG’s upcoming season, said she wished the show represented her and Josh’s personalities “more accurately.”

The mother of three moved to Florida for a job opportunity last year and has been working on her relationship with Josh ever since.

The two enjoyed fun on a boat recently and celebrated Josh’s birthday a few weeks ago.

The couple seems to be on the mend as of now, and hopefully they can keep working to keep their marriage strong for their three kids, Gannon, Jaxie, and Broncs.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.