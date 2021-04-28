Teen Mom OG: Mackenzie McKee says she and Josh are ‘the couple nobody wants together’

Mackenzie called herself and Josh “the couple nobody wants together.” Pic credit: MTV

Mackenzie McKee had her turn on the couch for the Teen Mom OG reunion last night. After an uncomfortable quarrel between herself and Josh, she shared a pic and called herself and her husband “the couple nobody wants together.”

It was a rough night for Mackenzie McKee during the reunion episode. She talked about everything from her move to Florida, still grieving her mother’s death, her infamous tweet about Kamala Harris, and her ongoing marriage troubles with Josh.

When it came time for Josh to join Mackenzie on the couch for their interview, the couple disagreed about whether they should divulge their personal information for the MTV cameras.

Josh felt as though Mackenzie was “giving them what they wanted,” referring to his view that MTV perpetuates drama. Mackenzie looked at their time on the couch as an opportunity for Josh to “fix” the way he has been perceived on the show.

Mackenzie grew uncomfortable when Dr. Drew started drilling her about Josh’s cheating scandal with her cousin. She didn’t want to get into the topic, stating that she had family members watching the show.

She shared a pic of herself and Josh after the reunion special aired

After the awkward appearance on the reunion episode, Mackenzie took to Instagram to share a pic of herself and Josh in an intimate pose on the beach with the caption, “Just the couple nobody wants together… have a blessed night.”

Mackenzie has since disabled comments on the post, but did respond to some fans and trolls before turning them off.

Before disabling comments, Mackenzie responded to several fans

One of Mackenzie’s followers had some advice for the 26-year-old reality TV star.

“Don’t air your dirty laundry to the world! First rule of a relationship!”

Another shared a supportive comment: “So happy for y’all! Not enough people fight for their marriage. Love this!! 💗”

Mackenzie’s followers had some advice for her regarding her marriage. Pic credit: @mackenziemckee/Instagram

Mackenzie addressed Josh getting snubbed during the dads’ portion of the episode

When one follower wrote, “I’m mad they didn’t ask Josh the dad question!” Mackenzie replied, “they did. They just didn’t show it”

The comment referred to a segment in the episode when the entire cast of Teen Mom OG dads welcomed Zach Davis to fatherhood and shared their fatherhood “horror stories” with him. Josh wasn’t shown being asked to share his story with the other dads.

Another fan gave Mackenzie their opinion: “It’s because you deserve better. It takes time to see that though. I’ve been there. 15 years, married 9. You’re a smart girl and wonderful mama. You’ll get it all figured out in time.”

Mackenzie wasn’t exactly thrilled with the comment and sarcastically fired back, “not the ‘you deserve better’ coming at me 😂 “

One fan asked why Josh wasn’t included in one segment, and another had unsolicited advice for Mackenzie. Pic credit: @mackenziemckee/Instagram

Mackenzie called out a troll before erasing comments on her post

Mackenzie fired back at another troll who shared their comment about her marriage to Josh.

They wrote, “Not a lot of ppl really care to be honest”

Mackenzie replied, “you care enough to come on here and comment so that’s cute”

One of Mackenzie’s trolls was candid in their comment and she fired back. Pic credit: @mackenziemckee/Instagram

Mackenzie and Josh have faced a lot of ups and downs since they were teenage parents on 16 and Pregnant. The couple married in 2013 and share three children: son Gannon, daughter Jaxie, and son Broncs.

They disagreed over how to handle son Broncs’ behavior problems earlier in this season when it came to therapy. But Mackenzie has been making an effort to work things out with Josh and has shared pics of them enjoying time together in Florida.

Despite the hatred Mackenzie receives toward her marriage to Josh, she continues to defend him and hopes to work things out for good, especially for their three kids.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.